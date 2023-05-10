Politics
Could Greece and Turkey reconcile after the elections? | Election News
Athens, Greece So-called earthquake diplomacy is a potential opportunity for Ankara and Athens to mend fences after elections in both countries this month. That appears to be the prevailing theory at the US State Department, after February earthquakes killed tens of thousands in Turkey and left 1.5 million homeless.
It is in everyone’s interest here to work for peace, US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis said at the Delphi Economic Forum on April 27. In the end, the actions did not follow the rhetoric of the election year. There is a desire on both sides of the Aegean to seek peace and compromise.
Greece was the first country to send emergency aid and extraction teams to Turkey, and the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries have since met and proclaimed improved relations.
But that might be superficial.
After expressing condolences over a rail disaster in late February that killed 57 people in Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s disputes over Greek sovereignty over the eastern Aegean islands. Just like his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Last year, Erdogan’s junior coalition partner caused a stir by releasing a map depicting some islands as Turkish. And last month, Erdogan followed suit in a television advertising campaign.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the cards provocative, unacceptable and ridiculous. Its defense minister, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, said their publication was a sign that Turkey’s long-term goals are not changing.
Nevertheless, there is a persistent rumor that after the May 14 elections in Turkey and the May 21 vote in Greece, the United States will encourage Germany to undertake a diplomatic initiative to advance the Greek-Turkish talks.
My sources tell me that the United States has been discussing a German diplomatic initiative for some time, Constantinos Filis, director of the American College of Greece’s Institute of Global Affairs, told Al Jazeera.
Strategic Rivalry
The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have largely ruled out the deterioration of relations between the two countries.
In 2020, the Greek and Turkish navies nearly came to blows as Greece opposed Turkish investigations into undersea oil and gas in what it considers its continental shelf.
The bone of contention is around half a million square kilometers of the eastern Mediterranean, which Greece believes it can claim as its continental shelf under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the standard worldwide for the delimitation of maritime borders.
Greece believes it has indications of 70 to 90 trillion cubic feet of gas deposits in the Ionian Sea and the Mediterranean Sea west of Crete, just part of that expanse worth around 200 billion cubic feet. dollars, and which must now replace Russian gas in Europe.
Turkey, which is not a signatory to UNCLOS, opposes it and has threatened Greece with war if it extends its territorial waters 12 nautical miles off its mainland and island coasts in the Aegean Sea, another right of UNCLOS.
Greece is so alarmed that despite its economic difficulties, it has embarked on an 11 billion euro ($12 billion) rearmament program.
Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, the opposition Coalition of the Radical Left (Syriza) and the Movement for Change-Panhellenic Socialist Movement have all agreed in the past to refer the continental shelf dispute to the arbitration by the International Court of Justice in The Hague. And all agree on the election result they would like to see in Turkey.
Erdogan’s rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, holds a slight advantage in the polls. He is widely expected to do well on May 14 and be Erdogan’s challenger in the second round of elections on May 28.
If Kilicdaroglu wins, we will definitely have two changes. We are in the style of politics. Erdogan is quite brusque and abrasive This kind of behavior is not expected from Kilicdaroglu, Filis told Al Jazeera.
The second is that Erdogan is seen as a worsening autocratic figure, and Kilicdaroglu announces that his Turkey will become more democratic. It will move closer to the EU.
A Turkey moving closer to the European Union is to Greece’s liking, a senior Greek diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
Turkey generally prefers to keep Greek-Turkish issues bilaterally Why? Turkey is stronger than Greece, and in a bilateral context is the stronger party, the diplomat said.
Greece is following exactly the opposite strategy, he said, trying to strike a balance through NATO and the EU, and its strong relations with the powerful Western countries of the United States and France. This is why Turkey’s leitmotif is not to introduce third parties into our affairs.
Turkey’s earthquakes have done more than change the rhetoric. They created a need for cash. Estimates of Turkey’s reconstruction costs run into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Some observers believe this creates leverage for the West to lean on Turkey to drop its geopolitical rivalry with Greece.
Filis disagrees. Something more structural is needed, and that is the customs union with the EU, he said. Erdogan has for years sought to sell Turkish agricultural products to Europe, which could create leverage, Filis believes.
There is a scenario that could lead to a drastic deterioration in relations. Greece is likely to produce a hung parliament on May 21 as no party is expected to win 151 seats in the 300-seat legislature, and the three main parties have said they do not want to work with each other. This would lead to a second round of elections on July 2, leaving Greece with an interim government for June.
If Turkey doesn’t have a clear election result, it could spell trouble for Greece, Filis says.
Only one scenario troubles me, the scenario in which Turkey has an internal crisis, in which on May 28 there is a close result that one side or the other does not recognize and there is a crisis that some people might use to do something unexpected.
