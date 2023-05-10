Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation





E. Jean Carroll arriving at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York for the verdict. Photo: DAVID DEE DELGADO (Reuters)

Former US President Donald Trump sexually abused E. magazine writer Jean Carroll, then defamed her by accusing her of fabricating the charge, jurors in a civil trial at the courthouse say Manhattan Federal. On May 9, the court ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Trump declined to testify at trial. His spokesman, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump plans to appeal the decision. Under New York state civil law, Trump does not have to pay damages while appealing the verdict.

I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace, the former president said in a post on the Truth Social site. The sequel to the greatest witch hunt of all time.

Although the jury found that Trump had sexually abused Carroll, they did not find him guilty of the rape charge. To support Carroll’s public assault and battery allegations, jurors had to find that he had forcibly touched, sexually abused or raped her. They deliberated for less than three hours before reaching their unanimous verdict.

Trump is the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 US presidential election. He has been accused of sexual assault multiple times, and in a leaked video released just before the 2016 election, he said he was able to catch women whenever he wanted due to his celebrity status.

The former reality TV star is set to appear on TV with voters at a May 10 town hall hosted by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, giving her a prime-time opportunity to respond to court findings. . A contact at CNN was not immediately available to confirm the town hall will go ahead as planned.

In a national poll published by the Washington Post last weekend, Trump beat US President Joe Biden in a head-to-head rematch, with 44% of respondents saying they would vote for Trump, compared to 37% saying they would support Biden.

