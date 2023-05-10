How the international media covered Imran Khan’s arrest





The dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan by the paramilitary force of Rangers at the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday has not only shaken Pakistan but also attracted international attention.

Media around the world are highlighting the potential consequences of Khan’s arrest, painting a picture of escalating tensions between Khan and civil-military leaders, as well as the implications for Pakistan’s political landscape and international relations. .

Time described the arrest as a catalyst for potential friction between Khan and the country’s civilian and military leadership.

Paramilitary troops arrested Khan on the orders of the anti-corruption bureau.

The development threatens to deepen the country's political crisis and draw thousands of its supporters to the streets

— TIME (@TIME) May 9, 2023

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said the arrest represents a significant escalation in Khan’s longstanding confrontation with power structures in Pakistan.

Kugelman suggested the military likely played a direct role in Khan’s arrest, with possible support from civilian leaders, given their acrimonious relationship with the former prime minister.

The New York Times presented Khan’s arrest as part of an ongoing confrontation between him and the military establishment, portraying Khan as an existential threat from the military’s perspective.

Breaking News: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has been arrested by paramilitary troops in a major escalation of a political crisis.

— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Reuters highlighted Khan’s popularity, calling him “Pakistan’s most popular leader” according to opinion polls, and linked his arrest to the power struggle between the former prime minister and the armed forces. from Pakistan.

Imran Khan's supporters have called for protests after the former Pakistani prime minister was arrested in Islamabad. The arrest comes at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record inflation

— Reuters (@Reuters) May 9, 2023

CNN described a scene of chaos, reporting that paramilitary forces forced their way into the premises of the High Court in Islamabad and arrested Khan as he submitted his biometrics for a court appearance. They broke a window to apprehend him, leaving a dramatic picture of the incident.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops in Islamabad on charges brought by the country's anti-corruption agency, according to court documents seen on CNN

— CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023

The Guardian called Imran Khan “Pakistan’s most divisive man” and traced the deterioration of relations between Khan and the military to the cracks that began to emerge in 2021.

The report highlighted Khan’s resistance to what he perceived as military control and the government’s declining economic situation. The Guardian has also suggested that Khan’s enduring popularity, evident in the immediate protests following his arrest, poses a threat to the current government, leading to calls for a snap general election.

Also read: Imran Khan’s dramatic arrest at IHC sparks nationwide protests

International coverage of Imran Khan’s arrest reflects concerns over the deepening rift between Khan and the civil-military leadership, potential unrest, public furor and its impact on Pakistan’s bilateral relations.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community is watching closely how these developments could shape Pakistan’s political future and its relationship with key partners like China, the United States and the International Monetary Fund.

