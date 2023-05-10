Ministry of Communication and Informatics





No. 59/SP/TKM-ASEAN2023/INA/5/2023 President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim meet to discuss sea and land borders West Manggarai, May 9, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim during the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency , Nusa Tenggara Province East (NTT), Tuesday (05/09/2023). Indonesian Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi, in her statement after accompanying the President during the bilateral meeting, said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia stressed the importance for both sides to immediately resolve several areas related to maritime and land borders. President Jokowi reiterated the importance of optimizing the one-channel system and protecting Indonesian migrant workers working in Malaysia, Foreign Minister Retno said, In order to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Malaysian Prime Minister Retno said, he again invited President Joko Widodo to visit Malaysia. Besides the Malaysian Prime Minister, the Head of State also held a bilateral meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. The meeting between the two men mainly focused on economic cooperation. The President mentioned several collaborations between the Indonesian BUMNs and Laos, in particular the cooperation between PLN and Electricité du Laos, then the acquisition of planes from PT. DI for the Lao Air Force, as well as the purchase of trains from PT. INKA for Petrotrade Laos Public Company, Foreign Minister Retno said. The two leaders also underscored the importance for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in eradicating human trafficking that is currently rampant in ASEAN member countries. On the agenda for Wednesday (05/10/2023), there will be five meetings chaired by President Jokowi. Among them, a summit meeting in plenary format, then there are four interface meetings, each with the parliament, with the young people, and finally with ABAC, namely with the companies, and also with the high-level working group level. While on Thursday (11/5/2023), there will be three meetings, namely a summit meeting in the form of a retreat and two sub-regional meetings, namely the IMT-GT and the BIMP-EAGA. Of the three meetings, two meetings will be chaired by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Today the foreign ministers had a meeting. This is to prepare what will be discussed and also to finalize all the documents that will be submitted to the Summit tomorrow, to be adopted and registered by the Summit, Retno said. *** For more information, please contact the contact below.

