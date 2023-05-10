Turkey’s opposition leader is leading in the polls, here’s what you need to know

Turkey’s general election on Sunday May 14 will see voters vote for 600 members of its parliament and the country’s powerful presidency. This election has become extremely competitive in a country that has suffered severe democratic erosion over the past decade, but perhaps now looking for change.

Turkish President and former Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoan is trying to extend his 21-year rule, but the united opposition’s candidacy is now consistently before in the polls. Many opposition parties have agreed to nominate Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kldarolu as their candidate, overcoming precedents divisions.

Kldarolu has led the CHP since 2010, and helped lead some of the opposition’s recent local election victories. He is from Türkiye Alevi minority, an Islamic tradition that has been persecuted over the years, and would be the first Alevi leader if elected. His nomination as presidential candidate was not easythe leaders of the allied parties initially preferring the charismatic mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Mamolu.

But Kldarolu managed to win the support of a wide range of parties which now form the Millet (nation) Alliance. These include: the nationalist yi, the small religious party Felicity, the conservative democratic party and two splinter groups from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Democracy and Progress Party and the Future Party. Since his candidacy was confirmed, Kldarolu has maintained a regular position but narrow thread on Erdoan in the polls. Many people are now asking what changes Kldarolu and his coalition would bring.

Erdoans yesterday and today

In 20 years of AKP government, Erdoan has massively centralized power, undermine rule of law and constitutional checks and balances. The cancellation of this process is a fundamental policy for the alliance and has been emphasized in the draft constitutional reform package they released last November. This document proposes measures to prevent future leaders from accumulating power as Erdoan did, as well as to strengthen the independence of the judiciary. The Rings electoral manifestoreleased in January 2023, also placed a strong emphasis on these themes.

Over the years, the AKP government has took control most media in the country. In addition, vague wording disinformation law was passed in 2022, making it easier for the regime to crack down on its critics and further tighten its control over online platforms. The leader of the opposition and the coalition have emphasized freedom of speech and expression. Kldarolu recently released a video on his Twitter account, stating that: If I become president, you will be free to criticize me. He also pledged to repeal law for insulting the president, which is punishable by imprisonment for one to four years.



The opposition campaign has focused on plans to roll back some of the changes Erdoan has made to Turkey’s constitution since 2002. This is widely supported by coalition parties, who fiercely oppose the hyper-presidential system introduced in 2017 and which concentrated power in the hands of Erdoan.

THE proposals discuss restructuring into a parliamentary system and reducing executive dominance. The president would be reduced to a single seven-year term, the post of prime minister restored and the presidential veto abolished, thus increasing the power of parliament. This is partly a response to the extreme personalization of the executive that has taken place under Erdoan and the one-party dominance that has existed since 2002. They also plan to raise the parliamentary representation threshold from 7% to 3 % of votes, to give small parties a chance.

Change in foreign policy

Turkey’s foreign policy could also undergo a significant change if Millet wins. The country’s relations with the West have suffered under Erdoan, with the stalling of the EU accession process, tensions with Greece And Israel growing and in conflict with US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria. Turkeys now warm relations with Russia has also been a source of concern in Western capitals. Opposition parties have largely coalesced around a pro-Western platform. They have promised to relaunch the EU accession process, to comply with the decisions of the ECHR and to abandon strategic positions in disagreement with their NATO partners.

It is unclear whether human rights would improve for the Kurdish people, Turkey’s largest minority group. Erdoan has cracked down on Kurdish organizations and activists in recent years manufacturing more than 120 arrests of Kurdish activists, journalists and artists just weeks before the elections. While elements of the Millet coalition have expressed conciliatory views towards the Kurds, CHP governments have been equally repressive in the past, and yi leader Meral Akener is a former radical interior minister.

The alliance is also committed to build free houses for people who lost their homes in the catastrophic earthquakes on the Turkish-Syrian border, where 50,000 people died and irregularities in town planning regulations They are believed to have led to the destruction of many substandard buildings.

Kldarolu and the opposition would start with a tough hand. Turkey is going through a economic crisis for years. With systematically high inflation rate and a devalued currency, economic constraints are felt in all sectors of Turkish society. It will be an extremely difficult task for the opposition to resolve this problem. THE disastrous state of the country’s economy was one of the reasons why Erdoan lost support and voters expect rapid improvement. It also faces massive reconstruction work in the earthquake zone, where millions of people are now homeless.

The AKP has carefully placed loyalists in all parts of the state that are unlikely to cooperate with a new regime. Regardless, Millet is a diverse coalition of left and right united solely by their opposition to Erdoan, and keeping this unwieldy group united for an entire term will be a huge challenge.