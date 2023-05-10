Trump’s obnoxious persona made the case for E. John Carroll





A federal jury found Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday after less than three hours of deliberation, returning a swift and devastating verdict on the former president’s conduct and character.

The applicant displayed remarkable courage and credibility during three days of grueling testimony, particularly in cross-examination. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina scored a few points and lost many more in his overbearing and overlong attack on Carroll.

But as much as Carroll’s heroism, it was Trump’s extraordinary viciousness that sealed his fate.

Consider the facts of the case outside of the involvement of a former President of the United States: a woman meets a man in a department store, engages in flirtatious banter with him, and follows him into a dressing room , where he allegedly assaulted her. She hasn’t reported the episode for 30 years, and neither have her friends who finally show up to testify that she told them about it decades earlier.

Such a case looks like an uphill battle. Most attorneys would be hesitant to bring it due to the strong possibility of a verdict for the defense.

What made the difference in this case was the character of the defendant and the success of the plaintiffs in demonstrating it to the jury. During eight days of testimony, Carroll showed Trump to be a tyrant, a coward and a predator.

Trump’s instinct as a bully is to humiliate and vilify his critics. Rather than simply denying Carroll’s allegations, he insisted on degrading the case as a scam and Carroll as a dumb job who suffered from mental illness. His truly Trumpian knockout blow was that the complainant was not his type and there was no way I was attracted to her, a gratuitously vicious insult that came back to haunt him when he mistook Carroll for his ex. -wife Marla Maples in a generally disastrous filing.

Moreover, despite his repeated swashbuckling claims that he wanted to defend himself in court, Trump revealed his cowardice by turning his tail and failing to do so. People with trial experience (including me) predicted: Trump’s long record of lies would have ensured a bloodbath of cross-examination and possibly exposure to multiple counts of perjury. . Trump, who has spent most of the past few years desperately trying to avoid the consequences of his conduct, has a well-known tendency to talk big and then fold.

Worse, Trump’s very refusal to appear in court almost certainly alienated the jury and allowed Carroll’s attorney to have a field day in closing arguments.

He never looked you in the eye and denied raping Ms Carroll, Carroll’s attorney Michael Ferrara told the jury. You should draw the conclusion that it is because he did.

Trump’s pugnacious lawyer had no viable answer to this argument.

More damning, the evidence revealed that Trump was a sexual predator. Federal rules of evidence helped here, allowing the former president to stand trial for his propensity to assault women based on his prior similar behavior.

In most cases, the rules prohibit introducing prior wrongdoing to suggest an accused has done it before, so you can bet they did it this time. This argument runs counter to our general social and legal commitment to judge an accused by conduct rather than character.

But Congress has allowed such evidence in sexual assault cases. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan therefore instructed the jury that evidence that Trump had previously engaged in sexual assault could be considered against his tendency to do so again.

The jury was therefore able to examine the testimony of two of Trump’s other alleged victims, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who had no conceivable reason to make up their stories, and conclude that if he did this to them, he would. probably did to Carroll.

Perhaps the most memorable and damaging evidence of Trump’s propensity for sexual predation consisted of his own words on the infamous Access Hollywood tape: I’m Not Even Waiting. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. As Carroll’s attorney argued, this was further evidence of Trump’s obnoxiousness: Trump had revealed in his own words how he treated women.

The damning verdict will, of course, be ignored by the fraction of the electorate that is willing to overlook or overlook every one of Trump’s transgressions, no matter how serious. But for the rest of us, the verdict represents much more than his misconduct one afternoon in 1996. It’s the judgment of a character who is leaps and bounds more repugnant than that of any other personality to occupy the presidency.

Harry Litman is the host of the Talking Feds podcast. @harrylitman

