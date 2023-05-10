Politics
Most Americans disapprove of Russia, China; the majority calls Russia an enemy
The vast majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of Russia (91%) and China (83%), according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted March 20-26, 2023. That includes about six in ten (62%) who have very unfavorable opinions about Russia and more than four in ten (44%) who have very unfavorable view of China.
The leaders of both countries also inspire little trust in Americans: 90% say they have little or no confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to do the right thing in world affairs, including 71% who have no confidence in him. at all. About three-quarters of Americans (77%) also have little or no trust in Chinese President Xi Jinping, including about half (47%) who say they don’t trust him. at all.
There are partisan differences in Americans’ opinions of the two leaders. Democrats and independents who lean towards the Democratic Party are more likely than Republicans and Republican-leaning independents to say they have no confidence in Putin (77% vs. 67%). The opposite is true for Xi: 57% of Republicans have no confidence in him, compared to 40% of Democrats.
The Pew Research Center conducted this study to gauge Americans’ views on China and Russia. For this analysis, we interviewed 3,576 American adults from March 20-26, 2023. All of those who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by random national sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.
Here are the questions about U.S. views on China and Russia used in this analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.
The researchers also included quotes from four focus groups held in Arlington, Virginia in December 2022. These focus groups were part of a cross-national project focused on how young people (ages 18-29) think of international engagement and multilateralism. The groups were organized according to individuals’ ideological affiliation (liberal or conservative) and views on US involvement in world affairs (internationally engaged or country-focused). Learn more about the focus group methodology.
Quotes from focus group participants are not necessarily representative of the majority opinion of any particular group or of the United States as a whole. Quotes may have been edited for grammar, spelling and clarity.
Americans’ opinions of both countries have declined markedly over the past decade. In the case of Russia, the decline in preference followed The annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, while negative views on China have risen alongside the US-China trade war; the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China in late 2019; and concerns about Chinese human rights policies.
China-Russia ties are also a major concern for Americans, especially amid the war in Ukraine. In March, following a meeting between Xi and Putin62% of Americans said the China-Russia partnership is a very serious problem for the United States more than they said the same about any other issue in US-China relations, including including tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, Chinese human rights policies, and more.
More Americans describe Russia than China as an enemy of the United States
Americans differentiate between China and Russia in the way they think about each country.
Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) see Russia as an enemy of the United States, three in ten see it as a competitor and 3% see it as a partner. In contrast, about half of American adults (52%) see China as a competitor, while 38% see it as an enemy and 6% see it as a partner.
Notably, in January 2022, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fairly similar shares of Americans saw Russia (41%) and China (35%) as enemies of the United States. But by March 2022, after the war began, the share of Americans who saw Russia as an enemy had jumped to 70%, while the share who saw China as an enemy (25%) had fallen somewhat. .
More than a year into the war, there has been little change in the share of Americans who view Russia as an enemy, while perceptions of China as an enemy have rebounded to levels seen before the war. invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
American attitudes towards Russian-Ukrainian and Sino-Taiwanese tensions
The Pew Research Center also held focus groups in December 2022 with American adults ages 18-29 to ask them about various international issues. In these groups, participants regularly drew parallels between Russia’s treatment of Ukraine and China’s treatment of Taiwan.
For example, a liberal man pointed to the importance of the current role of the Americas in supporting Ukraine, not only for Ukraine, but also because China pays attention to it and thinks about what will happen when it will invade Taiwan. He argued and most focus group participants agreed that the world would become a much more dangerous place if China invaded Taiwan or Russia won in Ukraine, and he stressed that the United States must counter both powers. .
A conservative man also stressed the importance of the United States working multilaterally and getting everyone on the same page. He said countries must counter China by gobbling up countries or building islands to avoid wider conflict, such as in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
While the March survey did not ask Americans to compare how Russia and China treat other countries, Americans express significantly more favorable views of Ukraine than Russia (64% vs. %) and in Taiwan than in China (65% against 14%). And opinions on each conflict are largely zero: a majority of Americans (59%) have a favorable opinion of Ukraine And have unfavorable views of Russia, and a similar proportion (54%) have favorable views of Taiwan And unfavorable view of China.
Older Americans are more likely than younger Americans to hold these zero-sum opinions about Ukraine and Russia, as well as Taiwan and China. The same is true for people with more education than for those with less education.
The trend differs somewhat by party, however. Democrats and Republicans are about equally likely to have a positive view of Taiwan and a negative view of China (56% vs. 56%). Still, Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to have a favorable view of Ukraine and an unfavorable view of Russia (73% vs. 48%).
Note: Here are the questions about the American view of China and views on Russia used in this analysis, as well as responses, and its methodology.
Laura Silver is Associate Director of Global Attitudes at the Pew Research Center.
Sneha Gubbala is a research assistant specializing in global attitude research at the Pew Research Center.
Jordan Lippert is a research assistant specializing in global attitude research at the Pew Research Center.
