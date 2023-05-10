Imran Khan: Pakistan erupts as troops storm court to arrest Imran Khan in corruption case





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan descended into civil disorder on Tuesday, including a reported breach of army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the corps commander’s residence in Lahore cantonment, hours after paramilitary forces broke through bulldozed their way into the premises of the High Court in Islamabad and arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan in one of multiple corruption cases slapped on him by the Shehbaz Sharif government. evening, the high court ruled Imran’s arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case legal after Chief Justice Aamer Farooq summoned senior administration officials to explain why the ex-PM was picked up in court premises. Imran was at the high court for hearings in cases unrelated to one in which he and his wife allegedly received bribes for helping a company launder 50 billion rupees ($239 million) through their trust. on the streets of cities and towns across the country in a reaction of shock and fear against the arrest of their party leader based on a May Day warrant issued by the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) , Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed in this case. A party supporter in Quetta was killed and many others, including some cops, were injured during the riots. Armed members had taken Imran, 70, to the anti-corruption watchdog office in Rawalpindi after breaking down the doors to the high court building. , jumping through broken windows and jostling with PTI supporters and lawyers to reach him. .Imran Khan stops live updates As news of Imran’s dramatic arrest and alleged assault on his lawyers spread, crowds of protesters ran amok in the garrison town and elsewhere, with videos circulating on social media showing a crowd entering army headquarters. In Islamabad, hundreds of PTI activists blocked Kashmir’s main highway, leaving traffic stuck on either side of the road. Peshawar saw a mob set fire to a replica of Chaghi Mountain which had been built as a monument at the site of the country’s nuclear tests in 1998.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested, Massive Protests Follow

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday as he was at the Islamabad High Court for a hearing in a corruption case.

Khan was undergoing a biometric process in court when Rangers smashed the window and arrested him, a senior PTI official said. Footage showed the Rangers putting him in a jail van.

Security personnel were seen escorting a car carrying Imran Khan as he arrived at the Islamabad High Court earlier today.

Imran’s security guards used bulletproof shields to shield him outside the high court, ahead of his arrest on Tuesday.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf seen in court after his arrest, which comes a day after he clashed with the country’s military over allegedly plotting to kill him.

Supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician blocked the front door of Pakistan’s army headquarters during a protest against their leader’s arrest in Rawalpindi.

Shortly after Imran’s arrest, his supporters took to the streets. The protests became massive and the police had to resort to tear gas and water cannons.

Imran Khan had said earlier in the day that the Shehbaz Sharif government wanted to put him in jail and that he was ready to do so.

“I’m ready to die rather than live under these duffers, the question is are you ready?” he said.

A counter-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday approved former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s requests for interim release on several counts, hours before the PTI leader was arrested.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had been arrested for causing losses to the national treasury in a corruption case.

In the southern port city of Karachi, PTI supporters rioted outside the party’s local office along the busy Shahrah-e-Faisal road. Army barricades were set on fire in several garrisons. The government has suspended the internet nationwide as part of a series of measures to stem rumors and unrest.Security personnel fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and other parts of the country till late night. Article 144, which prohibits demonstrations, failed to keep crowds at bay. “It’s hard to predict where this country could go in the next 12 to 48 hours. The atmosphere is vitriolic, nebulous and very uncertain right now,” analyst Zeeshan Salahuddin said. Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has alleged that Imran and his current wife Bushra Bibi Khan were paid billions by a real estate tycoon for legalizing his laundered money from the UK. “The money should have been deposited in the national treasury, but it went to a property that was registered as Al Qadir Trust,” he told a reporter. The minister said the anti-corruption agency NAB which ordered Imran’s arrest was “an independent institution, and we never tried to control it”. Imran may have learned of his arrest a few hours before leaving for court. “If someone has a warrant, they must bring it to me directly. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I’m ready to go to jail myself,” the PTI leader said. Lawyer Gohar Khan, Imrans’ lawyer, alleged that the ex-prime minister was tortured in police custody. They hit him in the head and legs, he said, adding that the PTI president’s wheelchair was thrown by the troops.Gohar also alleged that security personnel used pepper spray and tear gas during the operation. No torture was inflicted on him (Imran),” he tweeted.

