Jury finds Trump sexually abused decades ago, awards her $5 million





A federal jury in New York on Tuesday awarded $5 million to a former magazine advice columnist after finding Donald Trump was responsible for sexually assaulting her 20 years before he became president of the United States and then the slandered by calling the meeting a “hoax”.

The nine-member jury, six men and three women, made their decision after three hours of deliberation, the first time Trump has been on trial to hold him accountable for widespread allegations in many years from women accusing him unwanted sexual advances.

The jury rejected E’s claim. Jean Carroll, now 79, that Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale department store in New York in 1996. But he concluded he had sexually assaulted her, granting her $2 million for this allegation. .

He awarded Carroll an additional $3 million for Trump’s repeated assertions publicly and on his social media accounts that his allegations were “a scam” and “a complete scam.”

Carroll walked out of the courthouse smiling but didn’t stop to speak to a group of reporters.

A woman shouted at him, “You are so brave and beautiful,” to which Carroll said, “Thank you, thank you very much.”

She later said in a statement, “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who suffered because she was not believed.”

“Bogus affair”

Trump criticized the decision, insisting it was the subject of a witch hunt.

“This verdict is a disgrace, the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” the former president said, in all caps, on his Truth social media platform.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he said of Carroll.

The Trump campaign promoting his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 said: ‘Make no mistake, this whole bogus business is a political enterprise aimed at President Trump because he is now an overwhelming favorite to be again elected President of the United States. ”

Trump’s defense attorney, Joseph Tacopina, said the former president would appeal the result, with the attorney adding that he believed there were “many issues” on which to try to overturn the verdict. .

Tacopina said he doesn’t believe Trump can get a fair trial in New York, which, even though Trump grew up and lived in the city for decades, voted overwhelmingly against him in his two previous campaigns for the House. White.

Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden and now faces multiple criminal investigations stemming from his efforts to overturn that election result and his retention of classified documents from his presidency at his Mar-a estate. -Lago in Florida.

But Carroll’s allegations were tried in a civil case, not a criminal one, and therefore carried no threat of conviction or jail time for the 76-year-old Trump.

Instead, the jury had to decide by unanimous vote whether there was a preponderance of evidence to believe Carroll’s claim that after a chance encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman, he lured her into a dressing room from the lingerie department, quickly pinned her against a wall, pulled down her pantyhose, opened her pants and sexually assaulted her.

Two testify that Trump assaulted them

Trump didn’t appear in the courtroom to hear Carroll’s story and he didn’t have to. Two other women testified on her behalf that Trump assaulted them decades ago in the same way: A former stockbroker said he groped her in the first-class cabin of a flight to from New York, and a reporter alleged that he suddenly started kissing her at Mar-a-Lago when she was there to report a story for People magazine on the one-year anniversary of her marriage to his third wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

Tacopina did not call any defense witnesses in the case and instead attempted to undermine Carroll’s account of the incident, noting that she did not remember the exact date of the attack, did not had never reported to the police at the time or gone to the hospital for treatment, and only went public with his allegation for the first time in a 2019 memoir.

“It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It’s just made up,” Tacopina told jurors during his closing argument Monday. Earlier, as the case opened two weeks ago, Tacopina said ‘There are no witnesses to call to prove a negative’ and that jurors would have to ‘believe the unbelievable’ to rule in favor of Carroll, who demanded a retraction of Trump’s denial. of the incident and unspecified pecuniary damages.

On the witness stand, Carroll gave a gripping account of her meeting with Trump, although she acknowledged that she could not pinpoint exactly when it happened, although trial testimony indicated that it could have been in the spring of 1996 on an early Thursday evening when the store opened later for shoppers.

Carroll testified that Trump used his weight to pin her against the locker room enclosure.

“I was pushing him away,” she said. “I was almost too scared to think.”

“His fingers entered my vagina which was extremely painful,” Carroll said. Then, she says, he inserted his penis, before saying she used her knee to push him away and ran away.

She said she was so traumatized by the incident that “it stopped me from having a romantic life again.”

In a videotaped deposition from last October that Carroll’s lawyers showed jurors, Trump claimed he would not have attacked Carroll, a former Indiana University cheerleader and beauty queen at school, because she was not his type. But he undermined his claim when shown a photo of himself with Carroll at a social event in New York in the 1970s: he misidentified her as his second wife, Marla Maples, while acknowledging that his three wives were the type of women he was. attracted.

Carroll’s attorneys also showed jurors the 2005 video from the celebrity TV show “Access Hollywood,” in which Trump claimed women allowed him to start kissing and grabbing them by the genitals because he was a star.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said Trump may not have appeared in court to testify in the case, but claimed in his closing statement to jurors that the videotape showed how he treated women .

“What is he doing here?” Kaplan asked the jurors. “He tells you in his own words his modus operandi, his modus operandi…he kissed them without their consent. The evidence shows he followed that playbook and in the locker room…caught” Carroll and attacked her.

