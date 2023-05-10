‘Save Imran Khan, save Pakistan’: Arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan sparks protests in US, UK and Canada





Massive protests have erupted in the US, UK, Canada and other countries around the world demanding the immediate release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Since his arrest, protesters around the world have been calling for his release.

In one of the videos shared by the official PTI USA account, Pakistani-Americans could be seen protesting near Times Square in New York, demanding “justice” for Imran Khan. Protesters were also seen outside the Pakistani Embassy in Washington DC.

In Knightsbridge, London, a large crowd gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission.

Demonstrations of solidarity with the former cricketer were seen in Dallas, Texas, as well as Mississauga, a city in Canada. Thousands of Pakistani-Canadians gathered at Mississauga Celebration Square to protest Khan’s arrest.

Thousands upon thousands of Pakistani-Canadians gathered in Mississauga Celebration Square today to protest the fascist kidnapping of Pakistan’s most popular and beloved leader, Imran Khan.

Massive protests erupted around the world against blatant fascism. pic.twitter.com/8JWoB7J8uK

PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023

Imran Khan arrested: US, UK and Canada announce new notices

Khan was arrested on his way from Lahore to appear before the High Court in Islamabad. Rangers smashed the window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan’s security staff. PTI workers across the country staged protests and called for his release.

Meanwhile, the US, UK and Canada have issued new advisories to their citizens citing political unrest following the arrest of the former Pakistani prime minister.

The latest notice issued by the U.S. Embassy said: “The U.S. Embassy is monitoring previous reports of clashes between protesters and police in Islamabad as well as ongoing or planned sporadic protests elsewhere throughout Pakistan”.

The US Embassy in Islamabad has canceled May 10 consular appointments due to “traffic disruptions and political restrictions”. US citizens have been urged to be extra vigilant and avoid crowded places, according to ARY News.

The U.S. Embassy asked people to review personal security plans, carry proper identification and follow requests from law enforcement and be aware of their surroundings and watch for local media for updates.

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has advised its citizens to avoid all political demonstrations, large crowds and public events and to be prepared to change plans if necessary. The UK FCDO has urged people to follow local news.

The Canadian government has asked its citizens and diplomatic personnel to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the “unpredictable security situation”. He further said, “There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping.”

Also read: Arrest of Imran Khan: Is Pakistan heading for civil war? Here’s what we know

Also Read:Imran Khan Arrest: Islamabad High Court Declares His Arrest ‘Lawful’, Supporters Storm Pak Army HQ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/save-imran-khan-save-pakistan-pti-chief-imran-khans-arrest-sparks-protest-across-us-uk-canada-380694-2023-05-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos