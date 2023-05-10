Trump found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case





Writer E. Jean Carroll was awarded $5 million on Tuesday by a Manhattan jury that found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually assaulting and defaming her – while acquitting her of a rape complaint.

Carroll, 79, held her head down as the verdict was read in Manhattan federal court and nodded as she heard the jury rule in favor of her libel suit for Trump, 76, the calling her a liar when she came forward with her allegations that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

The verdict could target a beleaguered Trump in his 2024 presidential bid and is just one of many legal issues he faces – including an ongoing criminal case related to “silent” payments.

The nine-person jury – three women and six men – decided the case after three hours of deliberations which began shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Neither Carroll nor his attorney, Roberta Kaplan, spoke to the mass of reporters outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse as they left hand-in-hand, with former ‘Ask E. Jean’ columnist walking through the crowd and in a waiting car.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER! Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform following the verdict.

Speaking in court, his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, vowed to appeal the verdict.

“He strongly believes, like many people, that he cannot get a fair trial in New York based on the jury panel,” Tacopina said of Trump. “I think you could say it’s an accurate assessment based on what happened today.

When a reporter asked if this would derail Trump’s race for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, Tacopina quickly replied, “No.”

A Manhattan jury has found Donald Trump responsible in the E. Jean Carroll.AP Photo/John Minchillo

In a statement through her attorney later Thursday, Carroll said she filed the lawsuit against Trump “to clear my name and get my life back.”

Today, the world finally knows the truth,” she said. “This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Donald Trump – Verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case

RESPONSIBLE: Sexually assaulting Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996.

Damage: $2.02 million

RESPONSIBLE: Defaming Carroll with an October 12, 2022 post, Truth Social calling it a hoax.

Damage: $2.98 million

NOT RESPONSIBLE: allegedly raped Carroll in the same dressing room incident in 1996.

No damage

While jurors rejected Carroll’s claim in her 2022 trial that Trump raped her, they found him responsible for sexual abuse. Carroll had accused Trump of assaulting her in a dressing room at the Fifth Avenue department store, most likely in 1996. He has denied the allegations.

Observers in the court gallery wept with joy as the verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse was read.

Trump has denied the meeting ever took place. Getty Images

Jurors also ruled in favor of Carroll on her claim that the ex-president defamed her in a lengthy Oct. 12, 2022 post on Truth Social claiming her accusations were a “hoax.”

The decision comes after eight days of trial spread over three weeks, in which the jury heard from 11 witnesses, including Carroll, two other Trump accusers and two friends whom Carroll confided in about the alleged attack.

Trump did not attend the trial, but the jury saw clips of his video deposition. He also did not call any witnesses or present any evidence.

Carroll exiting federal court in Manhattan following the May 9, 2023 verdict.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Trump wrote on Truth Social that the entire trial was a “witch hunt” against him.Donald Trump/TruthSocial

Carroll took the witness stand for three days, recounting how she met the real estate mogul at the high-end store across from Trump Tower, most likely in the spring of 1996.

Carroll – who had a successful column in Elle magazine at the time – agreed to help Trump find a gift for a wife and the pair walked through the store flirting and exchanging pleasantries, she said declared.

Trump drove her to a desolate lingerie department on the sixth floor where he threw a see-through negligee at Carroll, asking her to try it on, she claimed. But Carroll jokingly threw the lace one-piece at Trump, telling him to try it on, she claimed.

Then Trump led her into an open dressing room, where he pinned her against the wall and banged her head twice, during what she called a “fight”, Carroll testified.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll more than $5 million in damages.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Trump then penetrated her with his fingers and later with his penis, she claimed, saying she could “still feel the pain” of his fingers inside her.

Friend Lisa Birnbach told jurors a “hyperventilating” Carroll called her just minutes after the alleged attack. Birnbach said she advised Carroll to go to the police, even offering to go with her. But Carroll insisted she didn’t want to report the incident and swore Birnbach to secrecy, the pal said.

Two other Trump accusers, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, were also called by Carroll to tell jurors about incidents in which they alleged Trump sexually assaulted them.

Trump did not attend the trial but excerpts of his video deposition were played to the jury.AP

Leeds, 81, claimed Trump groped her and tried to kiss her on a plane in the late 1970s, then when she saw him years later, he said, “You’re that ct woman from the plane.”

Stoynoff, a reporter, told jurors that Trump contacted her in 2005 while she was working at Mar-a-Lago on a play for the first anniversary of Trump and third wife Melania.

Melania – who was pregnant at the time – was changing while Trump forcibly kissed Stoynoff, who was released from his grip when a butler interrupted him, Stoynoff testified through tears.

Trump called the verdict a “shame” and said he didn’t know Carroll.ALEC TABAK

Carroll’s lawyer, Kaplan, told jurors during closing arguments on Monday that Leeds and Stoynoff’s claims showed what happened to Carroll was not a one-time incident.

Kaplan claimed Trump was a habitual liar and blasted that he “didn’t even bother” to show up for trial.

Carroll’s side repeatedly brought up the infamous 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ tape Trump was unknowingly recorded in saying he grabbed women ‘by the py’ and they left him. because he is a star.

Trump denied ever meeting Carroll, but jurors saw a photo of the couple taken years before the alleged attack.AP

Kaplan claimed that it was Trump saying how he treated women. But Trump claimed in his deposition that the video was just a “locker room chat.”

Trump’s attorney, Tacopina, told the jury during their findings that Carroll’s claims were a “work of fiction.”

The fact that Carroll never went to the police and the fact that she could not remember the exact date of the alleged assault were just some of the indications she had made up.

Trump claimed that Carroll, Birnbach and a third friend – whom Carroll told about the alleged assault – were all political operatives who concocted the allegations to hurt Trump’s presidency. He also claimed that Carroll made up the story to boost sales for his book.

Carroll testified for three days during the trial.REUTERS

Carroll went public in June 2019 when New York Magazine published an excerpt from her book. She filed an initial lawsuit against Trump for defamation in November 2019 and later for the rape complaint in November 2022. The lawsuit from 2019 is still pending.

Trump denied knowing Carroll and said she was not his “type” in public statements afterwards.

But at trial, jurors saw a photo of Carroll, Trump and their respective wives taken years before the alleged rape. She also claims that he would have known who she was because she had a TV show on her friend Roger Ailes’ network at the time.

In an article on Truth Social earlier Tuesday, Trump said he planned to appeal “regardless of the outcome!”

He said in the message that he was not allowed to speak or defend himself in the case – although he had been given every opportunity to appear in court and testify if he wished.

The beleaguered real estate mogul also faces criminal charges in connection with alleged payments of secret money to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. He denied the charges.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also filed a civil lawsuit for fraud against Trump and his company. The president has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

There is an ongoing investigation into whether Trump mishandled classified information that was found by the federal government during a raid on Mar-a-Lago last summer. And investigations are also looming into the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and his possible interference in Georgia’s 2020 election after he lost to then-candidate Joe Biden.

