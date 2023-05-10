Nationalism and Islam: Key to Erdogan’s enduring appeal





By Dogan Tili and Antonio Sanchez Sols Ankara/stanbul, May 10 (EFE).- Despite Turkey’s deteriorating economic prospects, a steady erosion of individual freedoms and the wear and tear of 20 years in power, outgoing conservative and Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan is poised to gather a lot of support during the presidential election on Sunday. elections. Erdogan came to power in 2003 when he became prime minister. He has served as Turkey’s president since 2014, a post which, following constitutional reforms in 2017, gave him legislative powers that made him the most powerful head of state in Turkey’s modern history. Until 2015, Erdogan and his party, the AKP, enjoyed a solid majority in parliament, supported by a booming economy and growth driven by public spending and soaring public debt. In the June 2015 elections, the AKP lost its majority but retained its parliamentary power thanks to a second round five months later. Three years later, support for Erdogans AKP fell to 42.5% in the parliamentary elections and the party sought to strengthen its position by forming an alliance with the ultra-nationalist MHP party. Erdogan retained his post in the 2018 presidential elections. Now, however, for the first time in 20 years, even the most favorable polls give him less than 50% of the vote. That would mean defeat for Erdogan, at least in the first round, against opposition leader Kemal Kilidaroglu of the Republican People’s Party. The difference is so small, however, that any forecast should be taken with a grain of salt. STRONG MAN Despite galloping inflation, currently at 43% (15 points more than in 2002), and a high unemployment rate which stands at 22% (13 points more), Erdogan has retained his image as a “strong man which catapulted Turkey onto the international stage. arrange. Under his leadership, Turkey intervened in the wars in Syria, Libya and Armenia. Istanbul has also partnered with the European Union on migration policy and has become a key ally in keeping migrants at bay on the bloc’s border. More recently, Turkey played a key role in the mediation process aimed at unblocking Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea. Erdogan’s aggressive foreign policy, particularly with his strategy to suppress Kurdish PKK militants in Iraq and Syria, has reinforced his image as a leader keen to defend the country’s sovereignty against internal and external enemies. One of his campaign posters presents him as a leader who works like a man and “is not in the kitchen like a woman”, a nod to the election videos of Kilidaroglu recorded from his kitchen. MEDIA CONTROL But Erdogan’s time in power has also seen a steady decline in the freedoms and rights that have been a target of his government since 2002.

