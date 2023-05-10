Biden to host Indias Modi for state visit despite human rights concerns | american foreign policy





Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the White House has announced, as the United States strives to deepen its ties with the world’s largest democracy. The state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will reinforce the shared commitment of the United States and India to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, the White House said. The invitation comes despite growing human rights concerns and democratic backsliding under Modis’ Hindu nationalist leadership. The Modis government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of seeking to target and silence critics. He is, however, a leader much courted by the West: he will also be the guest of honor at the July 14 festivities in Paris. Asked about the issue of respect for freedoms and rights, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden never shy away from having that conversation with leaders. We regularly engage with Indian government officials at senior levels on human rights issues, including freedom of religion or belief, she said. Washington has long sought to boost India as a counter-influence to an increasingly assertive China in Asia and New Delhi, worried about Beijing’s buildup across its border, has also sought to forge ties. . But Ukraine has become a sticking point in the partnership. India, a longtime military ally of Russia, called for an end to hostilities but never condemned the Russian invasion. This will be Modi’s first state visit to the United States. He visited Biden at the White House in 2021 as part of the Quad Summit bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India. This time, India is said to have sought the highest level of protocol for a head of state. The trip will include a state dinner. New Delhi hailed the visit as historic and welcomed the opportunity to engage with Washington and discuss opportunities to expand and solidify the Quad engagement. Under the Biden administration, French President Emmanuel Macron was the first to be welcomed for a state visit, complete with military honors and a gala dinner. More recently, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was also welcomed for such a visit, with the two allies issuing a stern warning to North Korea over nuclear weapons. Modis’ visit will reinforce the two countries’ common will to elevate our strategic technological partnership, particularly in the areas of defence, clean energy and space, the White House added in its press release. Education, the climate crisis, development and health security are also on the agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/10/joe-biden-narendra-modi-india-state-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos