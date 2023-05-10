Donald Trump’s Civil Trial Verdict: Can the Former President Go to Jail?





E Jean Carroll won his civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Tuesday. The columnist was awarded $5 million in damages, $2 million for sexual abuse allegations and $3 million for defamation, although the nine-person jury did not find Trump liable for rape.

I’m not settling a political score, Carroll told the jury. I’m settling a personal account.

“This jury reached its verdict in just under three hours of deliberations after receiving the case earlier in the day.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky breaks down the verdict in the trial of E. Jean Carroll against the former president. Donald Trump. https://t.co/bNYMYEUbW3 pic.twitter.com/8pRHAYzZDr

— ABC News (@ABC) May 9, 2023

Former President Trump has the unenviable distinction of being the first US president to be portrayed as a sexual predator. However, since this case is a civil dispute, he cannot face a prison sentence.

Trump’s defeat prolongs his longstanding legal troubles that could hamper his presidential charge. Other charges include falsifying business records, tampering with Georgia’s 2020 election result, and possessing secret documents at its Mar-a-Lago compound.

Whether that affects his chances in a third shot at the White House remains to be seen.

How was the trial

The trial began on Wednesday, April 26, and the court heard testimony from Carroll on the first day.

The writer provided graphic details of the attack, which Carroll says took place in late 1995 or early 1996. She testified that she met Trump in New York outside Bergdorf Goodman, and he asked her for help choosing a gift for a friend. Carroll was asked if she found Trump attractive, and she answered in the affirmative and also noted that she was initially thrilled to have crossed paths with him; she told the court that she thought it would be a fun story, the kind you tell over dinner.

I am a born advice columnist. I love giving advice, and here was Donald Trump asking me to give advice on buying a gift, she told the court.

The former president, then a real estate mogul, directed her to the lingerie department and pushed her to try something. Carroll described the mood as light and jovial. But then Trump started taking her by the arm towards the locker room, and she walked through an open door, and he followed her inside and locked the door.

During testimony, the columnist said it hadn’t occurred to her to say no or try to get out of the situation. When the two were in the locker room, Carroll said Trump immediately closed the door and pushed me against the wall. She remembers hitting her head and that’s when she realized that what I thought was happening was not happening. The mood turned somber and, realizing she was much smaller than her Trump, she couldn’t help but pull down her pantyhose. He managed to subdue her and continued to rape her.

In tears, she explained the impact the event had on the rest of her life. It left me unable to have a romantic life again, the writer said, explaining that she felt like if she told people she had been raped, they would consider her a filthy commodity.

Trump did not testify during the trial and his only participation in the trial was his taped disposition.

Working further against his favor, Trump also commented on the events on his Truth social page decrying Carroll.

