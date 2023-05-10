Pakistani court sacks ex-PM Imran Khan for eight days DW 05/10/2023





A court in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday detained former Prime Minister Imran Khan for eight days.

As the country’s most popular opposition figure since losing power last year, Khan’s arrest has deepened political unrest and sparked violent protests.

What are the latest developments?

The 70-year-old politician was facing corruption charges when he appeared before a special court at Islamabad police headquarters, local media reported.

Khan was charged with illegally selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Khan, who denies any wrongdoing, was due to appear for two hearings on Wednesday, local broadcaster Geo News reported. The other hearing concerns a property-related corruption case.

Khan’s lawyers said the National Accountability Bureau, which ordered Khan’s arrest, asked the judge to remand him for at least 10 days.

The hearings came a day after his arrest sparked violent protests across the country, with police announcing they had arrested hundreds of his supporters. At least two provinces have asked the Pakistani federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

The Pakistani government has insisted that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party planned the unrest, with Khan’s supporters attacking key state buildings and damaging private and public vehicles.

Pakistan: indignation after the arrest of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Police said they arrested 945 of their supporters in Punjab province alone after protesters torched 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings.

“This cannot be tolerated, the law will take its course,” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. “These violent attacks were not the result of a public outburst, they were planned by the PTI base.”

What are the claims regarding gifts?

The ‘Toshakhana’ gift-selling case is one of many legal battles the former international cricket star and his populist centre-right party are facing. It rests on a government department known as Toshakhana, which refers to Mughal-era treasures kept by royal rulers to store and display the gifts bestowed on them.

Although government officials are required to declare all gifts, they are permitted to retain those below a certain value, and in some cases may redeem more expensive gifts at a discount.

Khan and his wife have received lavish gifts worth millions during overseas trips, including luxury watches, jewelry, designer handbags and perfume. The former Prime Minister allegedly failed to declare some of the gifts or the profits from their sale.

Former Pakistani PM Khan arrested in court

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already banned Khan from holding public office until the next election due to allegations that he sold the gifts. Successive governments in Pakistan have already targeted political opponents by filing lawsuits against them to keep them out of politics. Khan and his supporters say the procedure is politically motivated.

Khan ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year has tried to disrupt Pakistani politics since he was ousted, ordering all lawmakers in his PTI to give up their seats in the National Assembly.

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-court-remands-ex-pm-imran-khan-for-eight-days/a-65575710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos