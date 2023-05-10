Trump has a town hall on CNN, but he’s not a legitimate presidential candidate





CNN will host a City Hall event with Donald J. Trump on Wednesday night. On the face of it, hosting a presidential candidate to answer questions from voters is a trivial cable network exercise, though in this case it’s the day after the candidate in question was found guilty by a civilian jury. of sexual abuse. Even before this verdict, critics were beating CNN on the basis that in a live format, it will be very difficult to get viewers the truth alongside whatever Trump is serving. Moderator Kaitlan Collins has an enormous task to cross the river of drivel, but the fundamental question we should be asking here is why we, the press and the public, have decided to treat Donald Trump as a legitimate presidential candidate.

That’s what CNN and a lot of other reports we’ve seen do: it suggests that this guy is just a candidate, like President Joe Biden or anyone else, who has ideas about how to fight inflation or whatever. He does not report that last week members of a right-wing paramilitary group who swore allegiance to him were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in trying to prevent Congress from confirming that he would step down after having lost the 2020 election. An attorney for one of the convicted Proud Boys, Joe Biggs, told the jury that they had come to Washington on January 6 because their “commander-in-chief” had told them “to be this is going to be crazy.”

“Those were Donald Trump’s words,” said a lawyer for fellow defendant, then Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. “It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what happened on January 6.”

You might say they’re just lawyers trying to scare their clients away, but we don’t even really need their opinion on this. Those who tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power carried Trump flags, chanted their allegiance to him and targeted his enemies, including Vice President Mike Pence. They were walking on top of a mountain of bullshit illusions that he had been building up over many months. The whole thing was supercharged by Trump’s deeper emotional appeal that America itself was being stolen from its rightful heirs, which was always more important than this or that conspiracy on the voting machines. Along with the riot, Trump’s White House aides and congressional allies, including Ted Cruz, were working to halt voter certification long enough to establish a “commission” to engage in another spooky assessment of the allegations. voter fraud, with the ultimate goal of returning it to Republican-controlled state legislatures. State-level allies would then hand over their electoral votes to Trump and appoint him president despite the fact that the actual citizens of those states voted for Joe Biden.

Let’s not pretend to doubt who these people were there to represent.

In this, it was an attempt to seize power in violation of the expressed will of the American people and a serious assault on the fundamental foundations of the American republic. (He called the head of elections in Georgia and demanded that he “find” the exact number of votes that would nullify Joe Biden’s victory there! It’s on tape!) That was disqualifying, in my opinion , when Trump decided to ban all adherents of a religion from coming to America, or when he unleashed a flood of nativist hatred against people who want to immigrate to this country. But it was, ultimately, a matter of political preference. His attempt to stay in power after the American people removed him from office is not a political dispute or a matter of differing social values. It is totally incompatible with any attempt to seek a position of public trust. He should be barred from any such office for life, which he would have been if the Republican Senate had done its duty and convicted him in his second impeachment trial. It still could, theoretically, if special counsel Jack Smith chose to indict him for any role in the seditious plot and he was convicted. In this scenario, he could be removed from office pursuant to Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

All of this is unlikely to happen before the 2024 election, so there is no doubt that by law, Donald Trump will be a candidate in good standing in the federal election. But legitimacy is not limited to technically qualifying to run. It’s not just about having supporters. Trump has plenty, and according to a new poll from CBS News and YouGov, 75% of them say they vote for him at least in part because they believe his story that he actually won the last elections. Never mind all the failed lawsuits and courts that found no admissible evidence, and never mind that he never got more votes from American citizens than his opponent. All of this and the many court cases he is involved in are secondary to the simple fact that he committed crimes against the American republic.

As a body politic, we should take this opportunity after passing all the precedents to expel him. The political press plays a crucial role in the functioning of this body, and it is failing. Any reporting on Trump’s candidacy that fails to mention his attack on the American republic a few years ago is failing the American voter. If that still doesn’t seem relevant, I invite you to imagine what would have happened if the scheme concocted among Trump’s aforementioned aides and allies had succeeded, and he had remained in office for another term despite losing the election. . How do you think someone who took power under these circumstances would react to the inevitable protests? Do you think a man who took power extralegally would serve his second term and then leave? Where, in short, does the political press think all of this is happening? What do they think their life and work might have been like had he been successful? It’s not a game.

Senior Writer

Jack Holmes is a senior editor at Esquire, where he covers politics and sports. He also hosts Unapocalypse, a show about solutions to the climate crisis.

