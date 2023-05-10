Riots in Pakistan over Imran Khan’s arrest continue as army deploys, 8 people killed in clashes





Islamabad – Pakistan’s major cities were again hit by deadly riots and disorder on Wednesday as a court in the capital Islamabad ordered the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan for eight days on corruption charges. Army troops fanned out on the streets of two of the country’s biggest provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, amid chaos following the arrest of the former leader.

At least eight people have been killed amid the clashes, according to a senior government official, but Khan’s party says the true death toll is in the dozens.

Officials said at least four people were killed in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday as supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party took stormed the offices of the national television station Radio Pakistan. It was just one of many displays of rage among Khan’s supporters after he was arrested on Tuesday morning as he appeared in court to face corruption charges.

Gunfire could be heard from the Bala Hisaar fort in Peshawar, which houses a military installation. A protester was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday, bringing the officially confirmed death toll from two days of riots to at least five. The PTI, however, says around 50 people were killed and more than 1,000 arrested.

A policeman holding a machine gun walks past a burning car during a protest by Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar , May 10, 2023. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that officers in Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, had arrested at least 945 Khan supporters since Tuesday, including PTI leader Asad Umar. Dozens of Khan supporters have also been detained in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and elsewhere. At least 157 police officers were injured in clashes with Khan supporters, officials said.

Schools across the country were closed and major roads remained quiet or deserted as people not involved in the protests largely chose to stay indoors. Several major social media platforms were offline in the country and internet connections were either suspended or spotty as authorities cracked down on communications in a bid to quell the unrest.

Khan was ousted from power last year, losing a vote of no confidence in parliament, but the former national cricketer star remains one of Pakistan’s most popular politicians. He came to power in 2018, backed by the country’s powerful military, but has since fallen out spectacularly with the military leadership, even publicly accusing a senior officer of plotting to assassinate him.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and injured 03:29

When he was arrested on Tuesday, Khan was appearing in court on several corruption charges brought by Islamabad police. As he reported to court, dozens of National Accountability Bureau officers, backed by paramilitary troops, stormed the courtroom, smashing windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

Khan’s supporters quickly attacked the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, but failed to reach the main building housing the offices of army chief General Asim Munir .

Other protesters tried to reach the office and residence of current military-backed Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif in Lahore, but were chased away by police armed with batons. Others attacked vehicles carrying troops and beat armed soldiers with sticks.

Black smoke rises from a building set on fire by Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar on 10 May 2023. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty

So far, authorities have said neither police nor soldiers have fired live ammunition at protesters. Unverified videos posted on social media since Tuesday, however, show plainclothes men firing at protests in several cities.

Pakistan’s military released its first reaction to the unrest on Wednesday, calling attacks ‘targeting military property and installations’ a ‘dark chapter’ in the country and vowing it ‘would not allow anyone to get justice “.

The military said Khan had been arrested ‘in accordance with NAB declaration and law’ and called the riots over his detention ‘unbelievers’ trying to ‘elicit the emotions of the nation for achieving its limited goals. and selfish”.

None of Khan’s party leaders have denounced the attacks on the army, but they have publicly called for the protests to remain peaceful.

The violent unrest has prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to appeal to their citizens to avoid traveling to Pakistan and to take all possible measures to stay safe if they are already in the country.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pakistan-imran-khan-arrest-protests-deaths-army-deployed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos