Campaigners urge King to do more to acknowledge role of slavery in UK | Slavery
King Charles has been urged to go further to deliver restorative justice for the UK’s role in transatlantic slavery, even as he was praised for seemingly ignoring Boris Johnson’s advice to avoid the problem at all price.
Academics and campaigners have called on Charles to take specific action to help better understand the legacy of black slavery, as well as make suggestions on how the UK could work to make amends.
It should do a lot more, said Brooke Newman, an associate professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University. He has the money, obviously, and the connections to create an independent commission to really deepen those relationships.
However, she said it was encouraging that Charles seemed to be more willing to listen than some other members of the British establishment.
She was joined by other scholars and activists, who called for a coordinated international effort to reach consensus on reparations, and warned the king that he could not expect to live out his reign without properly addressing the question.
Their comments came after Guto Harri, a former adviser to Johnson, said the former prime minister warned the then Prince of Wales ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth summit in Rwanda that mention of slavery in his speech could open the royal family to demands for reparations.
Harri wrote in the Daily Mail that Johnson said: I wouldn’t talk about slavery or you’ll end up being forced to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those whose ancestors built it.
Sources close to Johnson questioned the accuracy of Harris’ account.
Charles went on to tell Commonwealth leaders: I cannot describe the depth of my personal grief at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of the lasting impact of slavery.
The King also subsequently signaled his support for research into the role of the British monarchy.
While Newman praised him for this, she suggested the Crown go further and pay for an expanded research project, with the money put in trust to maintain its autonomy.
Dr Katie Donington, senior lecturer in black, African and Caribbean history at the Open University, said such a process would lead to difficult conversations about slavery and its legacies. This includes the accumulation of material wealth, but also the legacy of racism that continues to shape inequalities.
They were joined by Robert Beckford, director of the Institute for Climate and Social Justice at the University of Winchesters, who said the repair effort should not be done piecemeal by those who are ready. to recognize their role, but by international consensus.
International agreement on a legal framework for all institutions, groups, individuals and nations is needed to clarify what reparations should be paid, he said.
Beckford added: Any prime minister who understands the history of slavery and its continued impact on national and international relations would support repairing its damage and healing its significant wounds.
Rishi Sunak recently rejected calls to the Commons from Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy to apologize and offer reparations. Beckford expressed the hope that a Labor government would reverse this trend.
While Labor has previously said calling for reparations is not its policy and the party declined to comment on Tuesday, one of its MPs, Clive Lewis, said: “I think it speaks to the fact that the King, the Prince of Wales at the time, detained [Johnsons] advice so disregarded that he decided to ignore it Whatever I think of the institution of the monarchy, it is quite clear that the king is a thoughtful individual.
Nonetheless, campaigner Esther Stanford-Xosei said the Royal Family was not doing enough. She called on the king to support the creation of a cross-party parliamentary commission to give black people a hearing. She asked: How can King Charles think he will live out his term as monarch without having to make restitution?
