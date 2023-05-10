Imran Khan detained by anti-corruption agency after arrest sparks violent protests





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be detained by an anti-corruption agency for eight days, a court heard on Wednesday, as two of the country’s provinces called in the military to maintain order a day after his arrest sparked violent protests.

Opposition leader Khan, who spent Tuesday night in police custody, was shown on Pakistani television appearing before a judge at police headquarters in Islamabad. The court ruled he could be held for eight days, short of the 14 days claimed by government investigators.

Authorities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Tuesday called for the deployment of army troops to help local authorities quell the unrest, a senior government official told the Financial Times, a day after the Khans Pakistan party Tehreek-e-Insaf has called for nationwide protests against his arrest.

The provinces, which have about 70% of Pakistan’s population, witnessed violent unrest after his arrest. In Lahore, a mob set fire to the doors of a military generals’ house on Tuesday. By Wednesday evening, at least five people had been killed, news agencies reported.

On Wednesday evening, the UN urged Pakistani authorities to respect due process and the rule of law in the prosecution of Khan, as well as the right to peaceful assembly. Secretary General Antnio Guterres said all parties should refrain from resorting to violence.

Officials from Pakistan’s main telecommunications regulator said internet services and digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube were blocked in parts of the country. Local media reported that Islamabad police have been ordered to carry firearms on duty, while school and university exams have been cancelled.

Khan, a former cricket star and the country’s most popular political figure, served as prime minister from 2018 until he was ousted by parliament in April last year in a no-confidence vote.

His party is the favorite to win this year’s October election, but faces a barrage of legal challenges that could disqualify him. These include allegations of the illegal sale of gifts he received as prime minister and terrorism charges linked to protests by his supporters.

His arrest by anti-corruption forces on Tuesday was linked to the purchase of land by a charity controlled by Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters.

Khan, 70, has dismissed the charges as politically motivated and argues his impeachment was the result of a Western-backed plot. He campaigned across the country for instant polls, stoking political tensions at a time when the country is mired in a severe economic downturn.

Analysts said the administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government is pushing to reinvigorate a $7 billion bailout from the IMF, resisted early polls, fearing a major public backlash.

In March, Khans’ threat of arrest sparked clashes between his supporters and police outside his residence in Lahore, while in November he was shot in the leg during a political rally in Wazirabad, the province of Punjab, in what he described as an assassination attempt. by senior officials.

He repeated the claim at a rally over the weekend, drawing strong denials from the army.

Business figures have warned that the latest unrest could delay talks with the IMF. The fund has called for more reforms before dispersing the next $1.1 billion tranche of support, which could pave the way for additional lending that would help Pakistan stave off a balance-of-payments crisis. The country’s foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to just about a month’s worth of imports, leading to shortages of essential goods.

Under current circumstances, how can anyone looking at Pakistan safely say that they are lending to a country that can run its affairs smoothly? said a businessman who asked to remain anonymous. The lingering uncertainty must end.

