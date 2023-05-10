Cisco Chairman Chuck Robbins delighted to be in India meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins who is on a business visit to India is excited to do business in India. The global technology leader entered India 27 years ago and has the second largest R&D base in India, for Cisco in the world. We made a bet here 27 years ago. We think it’s a great bet. It paid off significantly, said Chuck Robbins, president and CEO of Cisco. Robbins also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had a series of strategic engagements with Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skills Development , Electronics and Technology, BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, and K. Rajaraman, Telecommunications Secretary. Since Robbins last visited India, before the COVID-19 pandemic, he says a lot has changed in the country. You can feel the physical infrastructure improvements happening across the country. You can certainly relate to the advances in digital infrastructure that have been made with digital IDs and payment systems. It’s truly amazing what has happened in recent years Recognizing that India is poised to be the biggest growth opportunity over the next decade, Robbins announced the company’s plan to invest in manufacturing in India again. Cisco is currently setting up core manufacturing capabilities in India, including testing, development and logistics, and expanding repair operations in-house. In addition to supporting supply chain resilience, reducing lead times and improving customer experience, it will give a boost to the local economy. We are going to start manufacturing here in India. And we’re launching it as a full global manufacturing node in our 17-country manufacturing footprint that we have around the world, says Robbins. We would expect more than a billion dollars to come out of the first year of this plant in relation to both the domestic market but also exports. We will use it as a global manufacturing node to export to the region as far as Europe, he added. Cisco is launching two of its largest product lines in India: switching platforms, which are at the heart of many data center networks in the country, as well as an advanced routing platform which sits at the heart of some of the 5G networks. network infrastructure.

