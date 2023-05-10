Visa-free travel, investment and summits as ‘new era of cooperation’ for China and Central Asia is heralded

As China continues to reopen its economy and reinvigorate diplomatic ties around the world after three years of strict COVID-19 restrictions, Beijing has its eyes on Central Asia, analysts and officials say.

As trade ties between Beijing and the five Central Asian countries continue to rebound from pandemic-caused shutdowns, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will host Beijing’s first in-person summit with Central Asian leaders on May 18-19. May in Xian.

China will use the summit to try to build on the major progress it has made recently in concluding visa-free travel agreements with several regional governments.

A new bilateral agreement entered into force this month between Kazakhstan and China that allows passport holders from the countries to stay in the other country for 30 days. The move comes after Uzbekistan approved two weeks of visa-free travel for Chinese tourists and with Kyrgyzstan currently in talks for its own visa-free regime with Beijing which it hopes will boost its economy through increased cross-border trade, investment and tourism.

We discussed visa issues for our citizens including truckers [and] also on the introduction of a visa-free regime, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev told the country’s parliament on May 3 while discussing a recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. Now our side has to do the job, but in general, China is willing to discuss and is open to dialogue.





The current push in Central Asia comes as China seeks to breathe new life into its multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) foreign policy project and tries to normalize the situation in its western province of Xinjiang. , which borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. China sees Central Asia as an integral part of its long-term economic strategy for Eurasia and experts say Beijing is seeking to send a symbolic message to the region as its national economy rebounds from its reopening.

China’s image and trade relations took a hit during the pandemic when Beijing closed its borders [with Central Asia], Raffaello Pantucci, senior researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told RFE/RL. The assumption here is that it can bring economic benefits, but it’s also a clear message that China is open for business and Central Asia is open for China.

A new chapter

Beyond China’s rigid COVID restrictions during the pandemic that has led to a sharp drop in cross-border tradeXinjiang saw the entry into force of stricter border controls ahead of a multi-year period campaign of repression launched by Beijing against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Western Province such as Kazakhs and Kyrgyz.

This extensive campaign in Xinjiang – which included detention camps and prisons as well as forced labor and birth control, among other abuses – led to a UN 2022 report described as serious human rights violations and recognized as genocide by several Western parliaments.

In Central Asia, the crackdown has become a hotbed of activism due to family ties, particularly between Kazakhs and ethnic Xinjiang Kazakhs, with several former detainees publishing testimonies after flee china for the Central Asian country.

The Kazakh government and its Central Asian peers have since silences most forms of activism on Xinjiang, with only a few relatives of people missing in Xinjiang ready to protest in the face of continued repression.





Central Asian governments now aim to reap the economic benefits of a reopened China and increase trade ties with neighboring Xinjiang.

This will significantly increase the flexibility of Kazakh enterprises and their ability to supply not only local markets, but also Central Asian, Eurasian and Chinese markets with the necessary products. It will also provide more investment opportunities, Adil Kaukenov, an expert at the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies in Astana. writing on April 13 when the visa-free deal legislation was approved.

Xinjiang’s importance is underscored by the fact that the province alone accounts for 40% of total Sino-Kazakh trade, according to the Kazakh government. statistics.

Overall, China’s economic footprint in Central Asia is growing despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic. By the end of 2020, total Chinese investment in the region reached $40 billion, a figure that rose to $70 billion by the end of 2022.

Kazakhstan continues to represent a significant percentage of Chinese capital in the region. As well as being a top investment site, China-Kazakh trade grew 33% year-on-year in 2022 to set a new record of $24 billion – and local officials are looking to boost it further .





During a visit in March, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev hosted Xinjiang Communist Party Secretary Ma Xingrui and a visiting trade delegation in Astana, where the countries signed new contracts worth 565 million of dollars.

Astana also continues to position itself to capitalize as a key transit point for land freight between China and Europe, as Kazakhstan aims to fill the void left as shipping companies seek to bypass Russia – which was the main transit route – due to sanction risks caused by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Kazakhstan and other countries like Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are trying to stimulate investment and interest in the Middle Corridor – also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – a transit route under the covered by the BRI which connects East Asia and Europe via Central Asia and the Caucasus.

In principle, China’s relations with Central Asia have not changed much, says Pantucci, who is the author of Sinostan: Chinas Inadvertent Empire. It is seen as an integral part of Xinjiang’s security and development and it is clearly a region where Xi and the Chinese government are comfortable and continue to cultivate better ties.

A landmark summit

The focus on boosting regional infrastructure and connectivity will follow Beijing as it holds the high-level summit with Central Asian leaders in Xian, which will be chaired by Xi. It is the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union that a Chinese leader will host the five heads of state from Central Asia.

Chinese officials have already said that summit will showcase the thriving trade between Beijing and the region, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin telling reporters on May 8 that it would be a milestone that heralds a new era of cooperation. He added that an important political document is to be signed which will draw a new blueprint for China-Central Asia relations.

Wang did not go into details on the agenda, but the summit will be watched closely as Central Asia navigates the political and economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, professor Haiyun Ma at Frostburg State University which studies Beijing’s relations with Russia and Central and South Asian countries, RFE/RL said.

Ma said the direct economic benefits of measures such as the new visa-free deals are still unclear, but they are an important symbol of Beijing’s growing influence and ongoing regional reorganization as China strengthens its ties. with Moscow but continues to pursue its interests in Central Asia, where Russia has traditionally kept its influence.

The war in Ukraine proved troublesome for Central Asians as they sought to forge new long-term economic relationships with other countries, take advantage of concessions from Moscow due to its weakened status, and distance themselves politically from the Kremlin.

Despite Moscow’s reduced stature, however, it continues to be a key player in the region.

His continued influence was on full display as the five Central Asian leaders rushed to Moscow for Victory Day on May 9, which many analysts saw as the result of pressure from the Kremlin.

In this spirit, Ma added that Beijing will use the summit to reassure countries in the region that it supports their political independence and take further steps to create a China-centric economic circle in Eurasia.

It is essentially a two-pronged strategy, one stone: weakening Russian influence [and] further integrating Central Asia with China and its other [projects] in the area, Ma said.

Written and reported by Reid Standish in Prague with additional reporting by RFE/RLs Kazakh and Kyrgyz Services.