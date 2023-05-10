ASEAN condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in Myanmar Radio Free Asia

ASEAN leaders condemned the weekend attack on a convoy carrying regional diplomats and aid workers to Myanmar as they opened a summit on Wednesday amid escalating violence in the country. Southeast Asia under military rule.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Heads of Government Meeting has begun in Labuan Bajo, a scenic seaside town on the Indonesian island of Flores, as pressure mounts on the 10-nation bloc to to take strong action against Member State Myanmar. The country has been wracked with bloodshed since the military seized power more than two years ago from an elected government and unleashed a brutal crackdown on dissent.

In a joint statement, regional bloc leaders said they condemned the attack on a humanitarian convoy in Myanmar’s Shan state on Sunday and stressed that the perpetrators must be held accountable.

Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo, chairman of ASEAN this year, urged members of the bloc to unite in the face of challenges.

So far, the global economy has not fully recovered. The rivalries between the great powers continue to sharpen. Global dynamics are becoming more unpredictable, he said in a speech opening the summit.

Will ASEAN remain a spectator? Will ASEAN remain silent? Furthermore, will ASEAN be able to be the engine of peace and economic growth? He asked. I am convinced that we are certain that ASEAN is capable, as long as we have the key element: ASEAN unity.

In their collective statement, Southeast Asian leaders expressed support for Jakarta’s efforts to push for the implementation of a five-point peace plan, on which the military leaders of the ASEAN and Myanmar had agreed during a emergency summit in April 2021.

The five-point consensus called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar, constructive dialogue between all parties, the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy, the provision of humanitarian aid and the visit of an ASEAN delegation.

The junta has largely ignored the plan, prompting ASEAN to ban its leaders from attending the groups’ summits.

The founding charter of ASEAN established the principles of consensus and non-interference of the group in the affairs of its members. This has led to criticism of ASEAN as ineffective.

Among the critics is Anwar Ibrahim, the Malaysian prime minister, who was at the top in eastern Indonesia.

On Wednesday, he called for the five-point plan to be implemented in full.

Malaysia is disappointed that there continues to be a lack of meaningful and real progress in the implementation of FP5 [five-point consensus]Malaysian state media quoted Anwar as saying.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L) speaks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia May 10, 2023. Bay Ismoyo/Pool via AP

Analysts: Delays, more intense pressure needed

The violent incident in Shan State occurred as an ASEAN convoy was delivering humanitarian aid to Hsihseng Township. Diplomats from Indonesia and Singapore were traveling with the convoy when it came under fire.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which the Myanmar military blamed on anti-junta forces. Opposition to the junta has denied any involvement, according to reports from Radio Free Asia, a news service affiliated with BenarNews.

Marina Ika Sari, a researcher with the ASEAN Studies program at Habibie Center, a think tank in Jakarta, said the bloc should set a timetable to make the five-point peace plan work.

What is needed is a practical short-term, medium-term, long-term plan, with targets and timelines, she told BenarNews.

She also said ASEAN should discuss how to protect foreign diplomats and aid workers who are at risk in Myanmar.

Protecting the safety of civilians such as foreign diplomats and aid workers in Myanmar is an important issue to discuss after the attack, she said.

Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, ASEAN researcher at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the situation in Myanmar was no longer just a matter of domestic politics.

It degenerated into a civil war, with fallout such as refugees and transnational crimes, he told BenarNews.

Kharisma acknowledged that the consensus system limits ASEAN in what the bloc can do. According to him, excluding Burmese military leaders from summits is not enough to change their behavior.

More varied and intense pressure is needed, he said.

Myanmar’s military has faced widespread resistance from pro-democracy protesters, ethnic armed groups and other anti-coup forces since seizing power in February 2021.

The ASEAN summit was also expected to address issues such as a roadmap for Timor Lestes’ full membership of the bloc, South China Sea disputes and maritime security as well as promoting human rights. people and democracy in the region.

In his opening remarks, Jokowi said that ASEAN, which has a combined population of around 650 million and a gross domestic product of around US$3 trillion, has major strengths as epicenter of growth, such as a fast-growing economy, a young population and vibrant workforce, and a stable political environment.

He urged leaders to work together to strengthen economic integration, inclusive cooperation, regional health architecture, food security, energy resilience and financial stability.

Tria Dianti in Jakarta and Iman Muttaqin Yusof in Kuala Lumpur contributed to this report.BenarNews is an information service affiliated with RFA.