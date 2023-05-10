Pakistani provinces ask for military support after Imran Khan’s arrest





Comment this storyComment

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan The political crisis in Pakistan threatened to spiral out of control on Wednesday, a day after opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested as officials reported several deaths, police said the military was moving in the capital Islamabad, and at least three provinces also requested military support against the protesters.

Khan, who appeared before a judge in Islamabad on Wednesday on corruption charges, will be detained for at least eight days, authorities said, dashing his supporters’ hopes of a quick release and raising the likelihood of further clashes.

Hundreds of Khan supporters had been arrested on Wednesday evening when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused them in a televised address of committing unforgivable crimes. Among those arrested were several key members of Khan’s political party.

Tensions rose further in the evening as the Pakistani government appeared to have approved the deployment of the army to Islamabad, potentially luring the country’s powerful but often deliberately opaque military to the center of the conflict. On social media, the city’s police confirmed the mobilization of the army, urging women and children to stay at home. There were, however, no immediate signs of major military movements in the capital.

Islamabad’s streets, usually bustling with motorbikes and pedestrians, were largely empty and many businesses remained closed. Throughout the day, Pakistani authorities secured military and government compounds by blocking roads with shipping containers, while police deployed tear gas against protesters on the main access road to the capital airport. Dull explosions of tear gas canisters could be heard near the High Court, where Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces on Tuesday.

The arrest of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, sparks violent clashes

Similar disruptions were reported in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its regional capital, Peshawar. Officials said protesters targeted buildings and equipment of the country’s public broadcaster, attacked army checkpoints and set fires outside the headquarters of a paramilitary force.

Members of the Khans party have accused law enforcement officers of opening fire on protesters, wounding at least four of them in Peshawar. The city’s main hospital said its emergency department had received four bodies and more than 90 injured following protests on Wednesday.

Some of the demonstrators were injured by bullets; others were injured by tear gas shelling, said Naheed Khan, a hospital spokesman.

It was unclear who shot the protesters. The interim provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which did not respond to the claims of the Khans party, confirmed that it had called in the army to restore order. The regional governments of Punjab and Balochistan have taken similar steps.

While senior Khans party officials have urged protesters to march peacefully, they have shown no signs of backing down in the clash with the government. After Khan appeared before a judge on Wednesday, his morale is higher than before, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the party’s deputy leader, said in a video message.

In many places, the protests seemed uncoordinated and unpredictable. Pakistani TV channel Geo reported that internet service, which has been severely disrupted since Tuesday evening in an apparent attempt to prevent protest marches, will remain suspended indefinitely by order of the Interior Ministry.

In many cases, rumors have filled the information void. After reports of his detention, Qureshi had to clarify on Wednesday evening that it was still him who tweeted from his Twitter account: I have not been arrested yet, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the growing focus on Pakistan’s military continues to raise the stakes of the crisis. Pakistan’s powerful military is often seen as playing a key role in the country’s politics, but it rarely gets directly involved in public clashes between parties, seeking instead to portray itself as a mediating and trusted institution.

But in a statement, army officials said on Wednesday the violence will be remembered as a dark chapter in Pakistani history.

Any further attacks on the military, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will result in severe retaliation, the statement continued, adding that the driving forces behind the protests want to push Pakistan in a civil war.

While Pakistani authorities said Khans’ arrest on Tuesday was linked to a corruption and money laundering case among many charges that Khan denies, his supporters suspect that the reasons for Khans’ arrest are political.

He was ousted by parliament in April last year after his allies said the army stopped supporting him. Since then, Khan has become embroiled in increasingly bitter public confrontations with the military and the Sharifs government. More recently, Khan claimed a senior officer was involved in an assassination attempt on him, a claim that was immediately denied by the government and military, but resonated strongly with protesters on Wednesday.

We want the military to stay out of politics, said Imtiaz Barki, 43, a pro-Khan activist near Peshawar who took part in Wednesday’s protests. All political parties must join forces to make Pakistan a truly democratic country, he said.

Nawaz Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/05/10/imran-khan-arrest-protests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos