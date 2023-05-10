Donald Trump may face questions over CNN mayoral sex abuse verdict | donald trump





Donald Trump may face questions about being found guilty of sexually abusing E Jean Carroll when he takes part in a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

City Hall comes just a day after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, pointing out that former presidents were mounting legal threats as part of his bid to take over the White House next year.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will host the town hall at 8 p.m. ET at St Anselm College in New Hampshire, where Trump will take questions from Republican and undeclared voters in the early voting state.

Town hall attendees are likely to pressure Trump over how he intends to run for president as he faces legal threats in multiple states. On Tuesday, a New York jury found that Trump had sexually abused advice columnist E Jean Carroll 27 years earlier, ordering the former president to pay him $5 million in damages for his assault charges. and defamation.

Because the Carrolls trial was a civil matter, the jury’s verdict did not involve criminal charges, but other ongoing investigations into former presidents’ election lies and business practices could result in criminal convictions.

Last month, Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a secret money scheme during the 2016 election. The former president also faces criminal charges potential charges in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the 2020 state election results and a special counsel examines Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Despite Trump’s many legal entanglements, he continues to lead in the polls of Republican primary voters. A Morning Consult survey earlier this month showed Trump had a 34-point lead over his closest rival, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who is expected to officially launch his presidential campaign in the coming weeks.

Wednesday’s town hall marks Trump’s first appearance on CNN, which he has repeatedly attacked as fake news, since the 2016 presidential campaign. The former presidents’ history with Collins in particular is also checkered, given that the Trump administration once blocked the then-White House correspondent from a press conference in 2018 after she asked Trump inappropriate questions.

Wednesday’s town hall will highlight the media’s current challenges in trying to cover Trump and his enduring influence on Republican voters as he continues to peddle lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Some commentators have criticized CNN for giving Trump such a big platform to potentially repeat those lies, which contributed to the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. While a number of critics called on CNN to overturn the town hall , others suggested boycotting the program. to lower the ratings.

It’s clear to me that CNN and many other mainstream outlets failed to learn the lessons of Trump’s coverage in 2016, former House Republican communications director Tara Setmayer told The Guardian recently. This, in my view, once again gives him legitimacy at a time when he is more extreme, more out of control, and his lies are more dangerous than ever.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, line and content financed by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Former Washington police officer and now CNN contributor Michael Fanone, who was badly beaten in the attack on the Capitol, strongly criticized the network for hosting the town hall.

Putting him on stage, having him answer questions like a normal candidate who didn’t get people killed trying to end the democracy he’s trying to lead again, normalizes what Trump has done, Fanone wrote in an editorial for Rolling Stone. This sends the message that attempting a coup is only part of the process; that accepting the election results is a choice; and that there are no consequences, in the media, in politics or elsewhere, for rejecting them.

CNN defended its decision to host the town hall, arguing that the American people have a right to hear the answers of the current frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary.

Our job, despite its unique situation, is to do what we do best, a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold it accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. This is our role and our responsibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/10/cnn-trump-town-hall-rape-trial-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos