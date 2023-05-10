Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation for LIGO-India Gravity Observatory tomorrow

PM Modi to Lay Foundation for Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory – India

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India) on Thursday, when the country marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation a rare-earth permanent magnet factory at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center campus in Visakhapatnam and a Fission Moly-99 production facility in Mumbai, to produce the radioisotope used in more 85% of imaging procedures for early detection of cancer and heart disease.

May 11 marks the 25th anniversary of the 1998 nuclear tests carried out at the Pokhran test area, including its first test of a thermonuclear device, which has since been observed as National Technology Day to honor scientists, engineers and technologists who made the trials possible.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple projects related to scientific and technological advancement in the country, worth more than Rs 5,800 crore, according to an official statement.

Projects to be cornerstoned include Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India), Hingoli; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Last month, the Union Cabinet gave approval to a project to build and set up a LIGO-India at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore which is expected to be completed by 2030.

LIGO-India will be an advanced gravitational wave observatory that will be located in India as part of a global network. It is envisioned as a collaborative project between a consortium of Indian research institutions and the LIGO laboratory in the United States, as well as its international partners.

LIGO-India had received approval in principle from the government in February 2016. Since then, the project has gone through several stages towards the selection and acquisition of a site and the construction of the observatory.

The United States will provide key components for the lab worth $80 million, equivalent to Rs 560 crore.

The LIGO-India project will be built by the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Science and Technology, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Science Foundation, USA, as well as several institutions national and international research and academic institutions.

LIGO-India will be a highly sensitive interferometer with an arm length of four kilometers capable of detecting gravitational waves generated during the merger of massive astrophysical objects such as black holes and neutron stars, according to the release.

Projects that will be dedicated to the nation include Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Mumbai; Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam; National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Navi Mumbai; Radiological Research Unit, Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Visakhapatnam; and Women & Children Cancer Hospital Building, Navi Mumbai, he said.

The rare earth permanent magnet production facility was developed at the campus of Bhabha Atomic Research Center in Visakhapatnam.

The facility will produce rare earth permanent magnets using indigenous rare earth materials. India will join a select group of countries capable of producing such magnets, which have applications in the manufacture of computer hard drives, wind turbines and MRI machines.

The National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility at the Tata Memorial Center, Navi Mumbai strives to undertake highly precise delivery of radiation to the tumor with minimal dose to the surrounding normal structures. Precise delivery of the dose to the target tissue reduces early and delayed side effects of radiation therapy.

The molybdenum-99 fission production facility located at the Trombay campus of the Bhabha Atomic Research Center is expected to enable around 9 to 10 lakh patient analyzes per year, according to the release.

The laying of the foundation stone and the inauguration of several hospitals and cancer institutions will decentralize and improve the provision of world-class cancer care in different parts of the country, he added.

This year’s National Technology Day celebrations focus on Atal’s Innovation Mission (AIM) and will feature live DIY sessions, participate in DIY activities, and witness outstanding innovations and products from startups. .

