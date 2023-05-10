Deciphering Chinese policy: where is Xi Jinping taking China in his third term?

Where does Chinese policy go after the general secretary? Xi Jinpingtriumph at the XX Party Congress in October 2022? Beijing is encouraging private companies and foreign investors to help revive the national economy, but is investigating several prominent companies and tightening national security restrictions on business areas. Abroad, Beijing pursues constructive diplomacy with Europe and the Middle East, but is deepening its ties with Russia, continuing to bully Taiwan and bracing for what Xi describes as a protracted struggle in the face of lockdowns, encirclement and repression led by the United States. What explains these seemingly contradictory actions? How has the new leadership team influenced policy making? Have the priorities changed since the Congress? Is Xi still almighty? The answers to these questions will have profound implications for policymakers, investors and businesses around the world.

The Asia Society Policy Institutes China Analysis Center (CCA) is pleased to present a timely webinar in conjunction with the launch of Decoding Chinese Politics, a completely revised and updated version of CCA’s popular digital product, formerly known as Decoding the 20th Party Congress. Decoding Chinese Politics unpacks the black box of Chinese politics through innovative and interactive graphics, insightful analytical insights and updates, and detailed mapping of formal institutions, key individuals, informal networks and political connections that motivate personnel decisions and policy directions in Beijing and beyond. .

Please join us for an online discussion with CCA Senior Fellows Christopher K. Johnson, Jessica Chen WeissAnd Guo Guang Wuas well as co-founder and managing director of CCA Jing Qian and CCA Fellow neil thomasmoderated by CCA Principal Investigator Susan Jacques. ACC General Manager Bates Gill will deliver a keynote speech and officially launch the new version of Decoding Chinese Politics.

Christopher K. Johnsonis a Senior Researcher in China Policy at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institute. He is also Chairman and CEO of China Strategies Group, a political risk advisory firm. As one of China’s top experts in the field, his insights are frequently sought by leading business, financial and other interests around the world to help develop strategies for clients seeking opportunities in China and globally. regional. Chris is based in New York but spends nearly half of his time in China and the rest of Asia. Chris is also a Senior Fellow in the Office of the President of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). His views and analysis on China are featured frequently in the world’s mainstream media, politics and business. An accomplished expert in Asian affairs, Chris has spent nearly two decades serving the intelligence and foreign affairs communities of the United States government. Chris worked as a senior China analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, where he chronicled China’s dynamic political and economic transformation, the development of its robust military modernization agenda, and Beijing’s resurgence as a regional and global power.

Jessica Chen Weissis a senior researcher on Chinese politics, foreign policy and national security at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institutes. She also holds the Michael J. Zak Chair in China and Asia-Pacific Studies in the Department of Government at Cornell University. From August 2021 to July 2022, she served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff at the U.S. Department of State on a Council on Foreign Relations Fellowship for Senior Fellows in International Relations (IAF- SHOTS). Weiss is the author of Powerful Patriots: Nationalist Manifestation in China’s Foreign Relations (Oxford University Press, 2014). His research appears inInternational Organization, China Quarterly, International Studies Quarterly, Journal of Conflict Resolution, Security Studies, Journal of Contemporary ChinaAndReview of International Political Economyas well as in theNew York Times, Foreign Affairs, Los Angeles TimesAndWashington Quarterly. Weiss was previously an assistant professor at Yale University and founded FACES, the Forum for American/Chinese Exchanges at Stanford University. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, she earned her Ph.D. from the University of California at San Diego.

Guo Guang Wuis Senior Fellow on China Policy at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institute. With a doctorate. in Politics from Princeton University, he is now a Senior Fellow at the Stanford Center on Chinas Economy and Institutions, Stanford University. His research specializes in Chinese politics and comparative political economy, including China studies, elite politics, national political institutions and policy-making mechanisms, transition from communism, development politics. , the search for China for its position in the world, and, in comparative political economy, transition of capitalism with globalization, the emergence of capitalism in comparative perspectives and the global rise of the economic state. He is the author of four books, including two major research monographs:Globalization versus democracy: the political economy of capitalism after its global triumph(Cambridge University Press, 2017), andChinese Party Congress: power, legitimacy and institutional manipulation(Cambridge University Press, 2015).

Jing Qianis co-founder and managing director of the China Analysis Center of Asian Society Policy Institutes and is a senior adviser to the Hon. Dr Kevin Rudd. At CCA, Jing leads and coordinates strategy, research and policy work (including Track 1.5/2 dialogues) on China with Kevin Rudd. Prior to joining Asia Society, Jing was a research fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, focusing on Chinese elite politics and its impact on China’s domestic and foreign policy, particularly as it relates to Chinese relations. American-Chinese. Jing leads the Decoding Chinese Politics project with Neil Thomas and Nathan Levine and the Cure4Cancer International Clinical Trials Collaboration project with Dr. Bob Li. He was also a founding member of the New Economy ForumInternational Cancer Coalition. He is a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, a member of the Advisory Board of Columbia University’s Sustainable Development Policy and Management Research Program, and has a deep interest in the arts. liberals and education for sustainable development. . Jing holds a master’s degree in law with honors from Harvard Law School, a Ph.D. (ABD) in Law and Society, a Master of Laws from the University of Victoria in Canada and a Bachelor of Laws from China.

neil thomasis a China Policy Fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis, where he studies elite politics, political economy, and foreign policy. Previously, he was Principal Analyst for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group, the world’s largest political risk advisory and advisory firm, Senior Research Associate at MacroPolo, the internal think tank of the Paulson Institute, and a lecturer at the University. from the Harris School of Public Policy in Chicago. He has testified before the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission and has written for publications such asThe China Story, ChinaFile, Foreign Policy, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Lowy Interpreter, The Washington Post, AndThe China Wire. He is regularly quoted by major media such asBloomberg, CNN, Financial Times, The New York TimesAndThe Wall Street Journal. He holds a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Australia, and certificates from Renmin University, from Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University.

Susan Jacquesis a senior research fellow at the China Analysis Center of the Asia Society Policy Institute and editor of China Filethe online magazine for which she has led editorial operations since its launch in 2013. From 2000 to 2007, she reported on China forTimemagazine, first as a reporter and editor based in Hong Kong, then as the magazine’s correspondent in Beijing. She has covered a wide range of topics for international and national editions of The Times, including student nationalism, human rights, the environment, public health, education, architecture, kung fu, North Korea’s nuclear weapons and the making of Bhutan’s first feature film. Jakes received the Young Journalist of the Year award from the Society of Publishers in Asia for her coverage of Chinese youth culture. In 2003, she exposed the story of the Chinese government’s cover-up of the SARS outbreak in Beijing, for which she received a Henry Luce Civil Service Award. His writings have appeared inThe Atlantic,Foreign PolicyAndThe Los Angeles Book Review, among other publications. Jakes speaks Mandarin and has a BA and MA from Yale in History. Her doctoral studies at Yale, which she suspended to joinChina Filefocusing on China’s environmental history and global ecological history.

dr.Bates Gillis Executive Director of the China Analysis Center of the Asian Society Policy Institutes, where he leads its team of researchers, associate researchers, and administrative staff. , and society and its impact on Asia and the world. Prior to joining the Asia Society, Bates held several leadership positions in research and teaching in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and the United States. also Asia Society Australia’s first Scholar-in-Residence. In other previous roles, he has served as Director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as Freeman Chair in Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and as as founding director of the Center for Northeast Asian Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution. Among his other professional affiliations, Bates is a Senior Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London and serves on the Board of Governors of the Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore and the Advisory Board of the National Bureau of Asian Research. Author or editor of nine books on topics related to China and Asia, his most recent book,Dare to fight: China’s global ambitions under Xi Jinpingwas published in 2022 by Oxford University Press.