Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan supporters after violence





Pakistani police have arrested hundreds of supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of violence after his arrest on corruption charges, authorities said on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis in the nuclear-armed country.

Tuesday’s arrest of the former cricketer hero and Pakistan’s most popular politician according to opinion polls, came at a precarious time for the country which is facing a shortage of foreign currency and a backlog of several month of an IMF bailout.

Mobile data services were shut down for a second day while Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were halted as security forces tried to restore order after violence killed one person on Tuesday night.

The government said supporters of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attacked key public buildings and damaged private and public vehicles. Police said 945 of their supporters were arrested in Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire.

This cannot be tolerated, the law will take its course, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. These violent attacks were not the result of a public outburst, they were planned by the PTI base.

Authorities in three of Pakistan’s four provinces imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after Khans supporters clashed with police.

Khan, 70, was arrested at the High Court in Islamabad by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency. Police said a hearing would be held at the police guest house where he was being held in the Islamabad police lines area.

The PTI called on supporters to rally in the capital and shut down 220 million people nationwide.

His arrest came a day after the powerful army reprimanded him for repeatedly accusing a senior army officer of trying to organize his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being at the root of his removal from power last year.

