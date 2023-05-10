



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has slammed his political opponents for failing to uphold traditional Islamic values, calling opposition parties ‘pro-LGBT’ at a rally in Istanbul on Sunday May 7, ahead of what promises to be d be a close election on May 14. An authoritarian leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdoan has long flattered cultural and religious conservatives, often seeking to “gay bait” anyone who opposes his policy decisions, based on the belief that Turkey’s conservative electorate will turn on any figure associated, even indirectly, with the LGBTQ community. For example, last October, Erdoan proposed a constitutional amendment to deny legal recognition of LGBTQ rights to counter a popular constitutional amendment introduced by the left-leaning, secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), which sought to enshrine the right of women to wear a religious headscarf in the constitution. By introducing an amendment that attacks the LGBTQ community, Erdoan hoped to not only cement support from social conservatives, especially radical Islamists who have long backed his party, but to force the CHP and other opposition parties to come out in favor. of his proposed amendment or reveal their pro-LGBTQ sympathies and risk losing the votes of devout Muslims. While public polls indicate that the AKP has lost the level of support it enjoyed before the global COVID-19 pandemic, especially regarding inflation, rising prices, rising cost of living and other economic issues, Erdoan increasingly found his party on the defensive, lashing out at his rivals and desperately trying to portray them as opponents of “family values”.



Speaking at Sunday’s rally in Istanbul, Erdoan, who held power for nearly two decades – as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and as president since 2014 – vowed never to advance policies pro-LGBT, according to Reuters. Tendency George Santos pleads not guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges “The AK Party and the other parties in our alliance would never be pro-LGBT, because the family is sacred to us. We will bury these pro-LGBTs in the ballot box,” he said. He also attacked his main rival, Kemal Kldarolu, the leader of the opposition CHP party, as addressing “deviants”. Kldarolu is the unity candidate for the National Six-Party Alliance, a group of opposition parties seeking to shore up votes to effectively challenge not only Erdoan’s lockdown but also the all-powerful executive presidency. from the country.



“My people will not allow drunks and drunks to take the stage,” Erdoan said. “Mr. Kemal, you can drink barrels of it, nothing can cure you. This rhetoric appears to appeal to Islamists who oppose alcohol consumption for religious reasons. During the pandemic, the AKP-led government has imposed bans on the sale of alcohol, which some on the right have adopted as part of a broader effort to almost reverse 100 years of secularization which occurred after the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the eventual end of the Turkish War of Independence in 1923. Polling averages ahead of the May 14 election point to a tight race between Erdoan’s and Kldarolu’s parties, with both sides enjoying less than 50% support among the electorate, which could portend a runoff between the AKP and the CHP on May 28. By comparison, Erdoan’s AKP easily won re-election in 2018, winning 52% of the total vote and having a lead of more than 22 points over the CHP. Tendency Anti-LGBTQ activist expelled from bookstore for harassing customers Although homosexuality was decriminalized by the Ottoman Empire in 1858, homosexuality is widely frowned upon by large segments of Turkish society, especially in more rural areas and among AKP political supporters. In 2020, Erdoan attacked LGBTQ people for deviating from the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying LGBTQ people had “tried to poison” young people in Turkey by portraying homosexuality as a natural phenomenon and same-sex relationships as “normal.” SUBSCRIBE FREE TO THE METRO WEEKLY MAGAZINE In 2021, the AKP-led government withdrew from the Istanbul Convention on the Protection of Women’s Rights, saying it would encourage homosexuality and threaten traditional family structures. That same year, the country’s interior minister posted a series of tweets denouncing LGBTQ people as deviant and disturbed, prompting Twitter to flag his tweets as potentially problematic and issue warnings to them. Last September, thousands of Turks marched as part of a protest calling on the government to forcibly shut down all LGBTQ organizations, ban all media portrayal of LGBTQ people and crack down on the dissemination of material portraying the homosexuality of positive or neutral way. lightweight – echoing similar laws imposed by other authoritarian regimes in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Iran and much of the Middle East and North Africa. SUPPORT METRO WEEKLY’S LGBTQ JOURNALISM

