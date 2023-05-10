Can you imagine how Republicans would react if Donald Trump was the Democratic frontrunner?





MINOT, ND Let’s review the state of affairs with disgraced former President Donald Trump, shall we?

He was indicted for the attempted extortion from Ukraine.

He was impeached for fomenting the January 6, 2021 riot, a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Just yesterday, a jury in New York found him liable for $5 million worth of defamation and sexual abuse, with the harrowing details of this latest charge matching almost perfectly his infamous ‘grab ’em by the p —-” comments from the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Trump remains on criminal charge in New York for an alleged secret money fraud scheme.

He is facing a criminal investigation into Georgia state election interference, as well as two federal investigations for his potentially criminal role in the Jan. 6 riot and his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

I’m old enough to remember when Republicans considered Barack Obama falsely saying he had been in 57 states as proof of his unfitness for office. Yet somehow Trump, who exists in a swamp of lies and fraud, whose supporters have attacked Congress in an attempt to overturn an election, remains the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

To their credit, the North Dakota federal delegation seems less interested in the kind of instinctive Trump defense we expect from Republicans in office.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, historically the strongest Trump supporter on the delegation, responded to his March indictment with a verbal shrug. “An indictment is far from a conviction,” he said in a released statement. “Given that multiple federal and state prosecutors have passed on this case, it seems like a bit of a stretch, to say the least. Let justice take its course and see how it plays out. “

It was Senator John Hoeven who had Trump’s strongest defense in this case. Given that the DOJ and FEC declined to press charges in this case, the Manhattan prosecutors’ case appears to be politically motivated,” he said.

Cramer, who has yet to endorse anyone in the 2024 race, looks increasingly sour on Trump. He told the Washington Post yesterday of the New York jury’s findings that a verdict like this does not put a checkbox in the positive category. He said “for sure” the verdict would be a liability for Trump in the 2024 race.

On his first go-around there were a lot of swing type voters who were open to the opportunity and I think a lot of those voters gave up on him on the second go-around and it reminds them why” , Cramer continued.

If Senator Hoeven or Rep. Kelly Armstrong publicly commented on yesterday’s verdict, I can’t find it, though their silence may be a sort of statement in itself.

Maybe they’re tired of defending the guy.

But is it good enough?

Because, again, Trump remains the GOP frontrunner for 2024, and it’s not even close.

The predicament this creates for Hoeven, Cramer and Armstrong is obvious. While it’s obvious, but not explicitly, that they’re less than thrilled with Trump’s continued presence in American politics, their political base is clearly still in love with the guy. If they criticize him, they could face a backlash.

What can they do?

Maybe it’s time to lead, instead of being led. Holding elected office is not a crowd-following exercise. Edmund Burke, an 18th-century economist and philosopher considered by many to be the father of conservatism, called this kind of complacency a betrayal.

“Your representative owes you, not only his industry, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion,” said Burke in a speech on representation to the electors of Bristol in 1774 .

Which is just a fancier way of saying that sometimes the right choice isn’t the popular choice.

Opposing Donald Trump is not popular among millions and millions of Republicans. But opposing him is the right thing, for the GOP and for America.

But if Republican leaders, like the North Dakota congressional delegation, don’t start leading, their party is going to be pitted against Trump again.

Rob Port is a journalist, columnist and podcast host for the Forum News Service. He has extensive experience in investigations and public records. He covered political events in North Dakota and the upper Midwest for two decades. Contact him at [email protected]. Click here to subscribe to his Plain Talk podcast.

