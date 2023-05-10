Surprise: Former White House workers say Donald Trump behaved rudely to women while president





By now, you’ve probably heard the news that on Tuesday, Donald Trump was convicted of sexually abusing (and defaming) writer E. Jean Carroll, and ordered to pay him $5 million. Given that Trump has spent decades dodging and all the repercussions of his actions; was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct (he denied all allegations); and literally claimed on tape that it was okay for stars to sexually assault people, the result seemed monumental. And by the way, if you’re wondering if Trumpnow, a certified sexual predator, refrained from behaving inappropriately around women while he was president, the answer is: of course he didn’t. do.

Speaking to CNN, Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president, told host Jake Tapper: I have countless pieces of what I considered to be an irregularity at the White House that I brought to the chief of staff because I thought the way he was engaging with women was dangerous.

Have you reported to Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, or other chiefs of staff, any incidents you witnessed of Donald Trump behaving inappropriately around women? asked Taper.

I did as well as former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and others, Farah Griffin said. Nothing that goes up to [E. Jean Carroll] but things that I would consider inappropriate and that I had a duty to point out.

Incidentally, Stephanie Grisham also appeared on CNN on Tuesday, and she told presenter Erin Burnett: There was one specific staff member who [Trump] demanded that she make constant trips when it was not her turn. Once one of my other deputies took her back so they could look at her ass, that’s what he told her. And I wrote about that in my book, so it’s nothing new for me to say that publicly. I sat down and talked to her at one point, I asked her if she was uncomfortable. I tried everything so that she would never be alone with him. I took it to a few different Joint Chiefs including Mark Meadows at the end of the day what could they do but go over there and say, this is not no good sir, and you know donald trump will do what donald trump wants to do when you’re dealing with the president of the united states, again there’s no hr group or hr rep to go to to address to discuss this sort of thing.

Grisham added: With that member of staff, it was really bad, to the point where I was extremely uncomfortable. All the senior staff knew this, it happened to him often. I did everything I could to stop her from traveling and to stay with her if she was alone because I was really nervous about what might happen.

In other news regarding Trump and yesterday’s verdict, members of the Republican Party unsurprisingly lined up to shamelessly defend the guy. Marco Rubio said: The whole thing is a joke, while Senator Tommy Tuberville, last seen trying to help Trump cancel the 2020 election, said the result makes me want to vote twice for him.

