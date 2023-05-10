42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN’s centrality, economic growth – Xinhua

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (front) attends the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the city of Labuan Bajo in Indonesia, May 10, 2023. The 42nd ASEAN summit officially kicked off in the eastern Indonesian city of Labuan Bajo on Wednesday morning, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged ASEAN unity and economic integration for the regional bloc to play a role central to regional peace and development. (2023 ASEAN Summit Organizing Committee/Handout via Xinhua)

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, May 10 (Xinhua) — The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit officially kicked off on Wednesday morning in the eastern city of Labuan Bajo. Indonesia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo calling for ASEAN unity and economic integration. for the regional bloc to play a central role in regional peace and development.

“With unity, ASEAN will be able to be a central player in bringing about peace and development,” he noted in his opening speech.

“Going forward, ASEAN needs to strengthen its economic integration, strengthen inclusive cooperation, including the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and strengthen the health, food and energy architecture, as well as maintain the financial stability,” he said. .

The summit is expected to produce a roadmap for Timor-Leste’s full membership. Last November, ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th member. Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Taur Matan Ruak attended the summit as an observer and delivered a speech following President Widodo’s opening speech, underscoring mutual recognition of a strong sense of unity in building the ASEAN community and reviewing his country’s major efforts towards ASEAN. membership.

In particular, Ruak thanked Cambodia’s active presidency last year, which he said was absolutely essential for his country’s tentative admission as the bloc’s 11th member.

This year’s summit under Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship is themed “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth”. Indonesia expressed hope that the bloc will remain a center of regional and global growth, focusing on efforts to make ASEAN a fast-growing, inclusive and sustainable economic region in the long term.

The Asian Development Bank forecast in early April that developing Asia’s gross domestic product would grow 4.8% this year and in 2024, from 4.2% in 2022, noting that growth in the Asia-Pacific region remains resilient.

Over the past decade, ASEAN’s average annual growth reached 3.98 percent, above the average global economic growth of 2.6 percent, according to ASEAN data.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a press conference in April that among the agreements to be ratified at the summit will be one on the development of an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. in ASEAN.

A meeting of ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors held at the end of March agreed to strengthen the use of local currencies in the region and reduce dependence on major international currencies with the aim of ensure financial stability and avoid fallout such as high inflation from the crisis.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The last time Indonesia chaired ASEAN was in 2011, after hosting the 1976 and 2003 summits. The archipelago country has scheduled the 43rd summit and the East Asia summit to take place. will be held on September 6 and 7 in the national capital Jakarta.

The ASEAN summit is held twice a year.

