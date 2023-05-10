Xi hails Xiong’an’s miraculous transformation, urges further progress

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei Province May 10, 2023. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said chaired a meeting on promoting the development of Xiong’an New Area during his trip. Photo: Xinhua

Six years after China announced the construction of the new Xiong’an area, the site that “started from scratch” from a plan has become a reality, as a modern high-level metropolis is built , which is “nothing less than a miracle”, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during an inspection of the region, as the “dream city” has just celebrated the sixth anniversary of its creation.

Development of the 1,770 square kilometer site in northern China’s Hebei Province has proceeded successfully, with the focus now shifting to large-scale construction towards a new operational stage in which high-quality development is placed at the heart.

This progress is the culmination of strenuous efforts to crystallize a grand vision against epidemic disruptions and a complex global economic landscape. This not only proves that the decision of “lasting significance for the coming millennium” that the Party made in 2017 is completely correct, but also offers a vivid display of China’s path of modernization in all its aspects which is green, low-carbon, innovative, open and sharing, according to observers.

The construction of the high-level socialist modern metropolis, which lives up to the world’s most advanced model of a “future city” that no other Western city has experienced, is also expected to give new impetus to the model. global economy, analysts said.

The construction of the Xiong’an New Area has achieved significant incremental results, Xi said at a symposium with Chinese officials, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

The high-level construction and development plan is nearly completed, and the construction of basic infrastructure has made significant progress. The first results were achieved by relieving non-capital functions from Beijing. The conditions for gathering industrial and innovation elements have gradually improved, and the relocation and resettlement work is progressing in an orderly manner, he said.

Xi pointed out that Xiong’an has entered a phase of advancing large-scale construction while taking on non-core functions for Beijing’s role as China’s capital. He called for efforts to firm up confidence and maintain resolve while taking solid steps to continuously achieve new progress in the development of the Xiong’an New Area.

These achievements have been made under the severe situation of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years and great changes not seen in a century, which have not come easily, Xi said. It proves that the major decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on the construction of Xiong’an New Area is absolutely correct, and that the work in all aspects of the city’s development is solid and efficient. he noted.

“The basic shape of Xiong’an is in sight. And the next step is to turn on the engines of the local real economy, such as industries, technicians and talents, to make the city roar. And that will signal to the city has entered a new stage of operational development,” said Cong Yi, dean of the School of Marxism at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, on Wednesday.

Cong said the second stage did not amount to “ending” his construction. The city is ready to spur more innovation and reform in China, not only in technology, but also in mechanisms and systems.

Xi inspected several sites in Xiong’an, including the Xiong’an Railway Station, the first major basic infrastructure construction project in the region which is of critical importance, and the Xiong’an Hall in the center of conventions and exhibitions in Xiong’an, where he learned about the progress made in the management and protection of the ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake, as well as the dredging and construction of the power grid.

China announced its intention to establish the Xiong’an New Area on April 1, 2017.

A new modernization model



Xi stressed at the meeting that local authorities should firmly grasp the function, position, mission and main requirements of the Xiong’an New Area, elevate the political standing and maintain historic patience.

According to Xi, short-term goals and medium-term and long-term goals should be properly coordinated, including the relationship between urban construction speed and population concentration scale, industrial transfer and industrial upgrading, as well as than the release of Beijing’s non-capital assets. functions and the city’s own development, to ensure the proper direction of construction and development.

The city needs to advance work in several areas, including the full implementation of an innovation-driven strategy to make it a hotspot for innovation and a popular destination for entrepreneurs. In addition, it should follow the philosophy that “clean waters and green mountains are just as precious as gold and silver”, adhere to low-carbon green development and make the region a paradigm of green development.

Zhang Gui, secretary general of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Collaborative Development College of Nankai University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the Xiong’an New Area is a paradigm of China’s modernization, which embraces the characteristics high-quality Chinese development that involves innovation, the coexistence of human beings and nature, a high level of digitalization and low-carbon development.

Xiong’an New Area is not located near the river or the sea, and it does not depend on heavy investment products and chemicals for its development; The development of Xiong’an, which is envisioned as a “city of the future”, is based on light assets and innovative R&D, Zhang said.

The construction of Xiong’an New Area has had historical significance for the development of China and the world from the very beginning.

“Because of its historic mission, as well as the development trend of the whole world, the opening of the Xiong’an New Area is its essence and the mission of our country,” Zhang said.

China’s central authorities have stressed in the city’s development guidelines the importance of planning, saying that “every square inch of land must be clearly planned before construction”.

“This is an unprecedented and quite a bold decision that no other western city has dared to explore. A comprehensive and scientific plan comes first, followed by a national system to support innovative initiatives. The city was born to be a base for local technological breakthroughs,” Cong said.

“It not only reflects where China’s economic strength is rooted, but would also play an exemplary role in the world, showing that China’s path of modernization is not purely economic-driven, but rather a comprehensive development model,” Cong added. .

According to the design, by the middle of this century, the area is expected to become an important part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei world-level group of cities.

Currently, with the opening of an intercity railway in 2020, the travel time between Beijing West Railway Station and Xiong’an has been reduced from nearly 1.5 hours to around 50 minutes. A rapid train takes only 19 minutes to connect Beijing Daxing International Airport, another key project for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, to Xiong’an.

Xi stressed that local authorities should steadily advance several missions involving the diversion of non-capital functions from Beijing, and pursue the consequent plan to move the second batch of headquarters of centrally administered state-owned enterprises and their second and third subsidies. levels. , or Beijing-based innovation companies in the region.

“In the context of global changes, the construction of Xiong’an is definitely not a closed-door project, but closely related to the world,” Zhang said, noting that the city is ready to attract talent at scale. national and global.