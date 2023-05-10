US Embassy in Pakistan issues security alert amid violent clashes with protesters over Imran Khan’s arrest





The US Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Wednesday issued a security alert canceling all consular meetings until the end of the week as protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are become violent.

The alert came as video footage showed police and protesters dodging objects flying through the air as tear gas filled the streets as Khan appeared for a hearing.

The embassy, ​​which warned Pakistani citizens to be aware of possible internet outages and travel restrictions, said it would remain “open and available for emergency services”.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at police during a protest against Khan’s arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

“The U.S. Embassy has temporarily limited the movement of Embassy personnel to official and mission-essential travel only, given potential road closures and associated traffic delays,” he added. . “The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, unnecessary travel, and to remain vigilant of their surroundings.”

Protests turned violent in the capital on Wednesday outside a police station in Islamabad where Khan was detained and where his hearing was held on corruption charges.

Protests are expected to continue following Wednesday’s judge’s ruling that Khan can be detained by authorities for eight days.

Pakistani police have arrested hundreds of Khan supporters after protests turned violent following his arrest on Tuesday.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party this week called on its supporters to ‘shut down Pakistan’ in an opposition protest after its dramatic arrest by dozens of armed men from Pakistan’s National Accountability Office dressed riot gear.

Pakistani security forces are seen outside the High Court in Islamabad where former Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to appear on May 9, 2023. (Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The seemingly exuberant arrest measures were an effort to block potential unrest, which had erupted in previous arrest attempts between police forces and Khans supporters.

But Khan’s arrest comes at a precarious time for Pakistan, as political tensions have not only remained high since he was removed from office in April 2022 by a vote of no confidence, but as the country continues to recover from an economic crisis.

Inflation in Pakistan has soared to 36% and a more than $1 billion foreign bailout package from the International Monetary Fund has been delayed for months due to technical issues with the policy framework.

Mobile data services and access to social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were disrupted as security services sought to quell unrest after at least one person was killed on Tuesday night.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY SHOCK OR DISTURB A policeman, injured in clashes with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, drinks water as he leaves the site of the protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10 2023. (Reuters/Fayaz Aziz)

Some 945 Khan supporters have been arrested in Punjab province alone after 25 police vehicles and at least 14 government buildings were set on fire, according to police officials.

“This cannot be tolerated, the law will take its course,” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told a news conference. “These violent attacks were not the result of a public outburst, they were planned by the PTI base.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

