Karnataka polls 2023: Losing election will cost PM Modi, experts say

 


Wednesday’s local polls in Karnataka, one of India’s wealthiest states, are a key test for Modis’ popularity among swing voters and his resilience ahead of next year’s national elections. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party is pounding the pavement to drum up support for the prime minister and his policies.

The results, expected on May 13, are expected to show a close race. Recent opinion polls point to the possibility of a suspended assembly, although most suggest the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has an advantage. If the Congress wins Karnataka, it would be the second time the parties have ousted the BJP in a decade. Last year, he wrested state control from the hills of northern Himachal Pradesh.

Karnataka, home to India’s biggest tech companies, is notorious for its anti-incumbency. The BJP holds a slim majority in the state government and Congress is within reach. For weeks, the two parties have traded barbs over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified from public office after a court found him guilty of defaming Modi.

In the town of Kolar, an area built on silk manufacturing and gold mining, Modi made his presence felt. Late last month, a helicopter carrying the Prime Minister landed near a large tent stage, where thousands of supporters chanted his name and stood in their chairs.

When a congress royal is out on bail, that party cannot take action against corrupt people,” Modi said, referring to Gandhi and his attempts to paint the BJP as contrary to the rule. The crowd cheered as Modi ticked off ways his party would improve Kolar, including moving more jobs with multinational companies to the region.

But the message may not stick, even with the Modi brand. Karnataka has oscillated between the parties for most of the past 40 years. The BJP has yet to win a majority in the 224-seat legislature after an election.

In 2019, the party only took control of the state after defections from an alliance that included the Congress party. Although Modis’ national approval rating regularly hovers around 70%, his popularity is more subdued in southern India, where regional politicians who speak local languages ​​tend to poll better.

In Kolar, voters raised concerns including lack of access to water, broken streetlights, potholed roads and lack of job opportunities. The BJP failed to stem rising food and utility prices. The Congress party seized on this weakness, promising women a monthly cash stipend and free electricity if elected to office.

Netrabati, 36, who has a name and sells coconuts for a living, said her household income of 15,000 rupees ($183.14) a month was barely enough to survive.

Modi and the BJP did nothing in Kolar or for us,” she said. We don’t know who the BJP is referring to, but we were in distress.” She plans to vote for Congress because it’s a party that takes care of the poor like us.”

To win, the BJP must eliminate the perception that it leads a corrupt government in Karnataka. Congress has accused the party of demanding a 40% commission for approving contracts, which BJP leaders deny. And in March, the son of a party lawmaker was arrested for accepting a bribe.

A defeat in Karnataka would cost the prime minister given his personal involvement in the campaign,” said Gilles Verniers, senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research, a think tank in New Delhi.

But the stakes may be even higher for Congress. The party has suffered humiliating defeats in the last two general elections, as well as several local polls, and desperately needs a victory to prove its national relevance.

Karnataka’s elections are a litmus test of Gandhi’s popularity as he tries to drum up sympathy from voters after his ousting from parliament. The Congress party is selling its legal troubles over old campaign speeches as proof that free speech is at risk in Modis India.

Gandhi recently made his own trip to Kolar, where he made the remark in 2019 that led to his libel conviction in March. The 52-year-old politician, a descendant of the famous Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, has appealed his two-year prison sentence.

They think they are going to scare me by kicking me out of parliament and threatening me,” he told a crowd in Kolar. You disqualify me, imprison me or do whatever you want. I will not be afraid.

The election result is significant for India as it pushes to attract businesses from abroad. Karnataka has the second highest per capita income among the major states, contributing 8.2% to the national economy. The new government will likely focus on improving living standards in the capital, Bengaluru, which is home to the offices of Intel Corp., Amazon and International Business Machines Corp.

Nalin Mehta, a political scientist and author of a new book on the BJP, said the state elections are a high-stakes prestige contest “for both parties.

Throughout the campaign season, the BJP has tackled religious nationalism, for example, a hot topic that will likely color next year’s national poll. The Congress party has pledged to ban organizations like the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing Hindu group linked to the BJP. In contrast, Modi scoffed at the idea, telling voters to voice their support for the organization when they enter voting booths.

Karnataka will ultimately offer useful lessons for Modi on what works with voters, Mehta said. The outcome of this contest will influence much of the political discourse on the road to the 2024 national elections.”

