This jury is a joke: GOP senators defend Donald Trump after sex battery verdict





Republican lawmakers in WASHINGTON have defended former President Donald Trump after he was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation in a civil case in New York, in the latest legal bombshell that could haunt the GOP presidential frontrunner in 2024.

It’s a joke. The whole thing is a joke, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told reporters on Tuesday.

If someone accuses me of raping them and I didn’t, and you’re innocent, of course you’re going to say something about it, it was a joke, Rubio added about defamation claims.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll testified that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. The jury released its decision Tuesday after less than three hours of deliberation, saying the ex-president liable for sexual abuse but not rape and stating that he owed $5 million in damages in total.

Trump, who refused to defend himself in court, denied the allegation and called the verdict a SHAME and A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!

In her testimony, Carroll said Trump framed and assaulted her in a New York luxury department store, pinning her body to his.

He had pulled down my pantyhose, and his fingers entered my vagina, and it was extremely painful, Carroll testified, Politico reported. Extremely painful because he put his hand inside me and curled his fingers. As I sit here today, I can still feel it.

It makes me want to vote twice for him.

– Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.)

But Trump’s top allies on Capitol Hill rejected the verdict and suggested the jury that found Trump was responsible was not legitimate because he was shot in a blue state, the same defense Republicans have swapped when Trump was criminally charged in Manhattan for paying silent money to an adult movie. featured earlier this year.

It makes me want to vote for him twice, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told HuffPost when asked about the verdict. They will do everything to prevent him from winning. It won’t work… people will see through the lines; a New York jury, he didn’t stand a chance.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), another Trump ally, simply repeated Trump’s denial of the allegation. He said he didn’t, Scott said. When asked if he could support someone convicted of sexual assault, the senator replied: I don’t know the facts. It’s also a New York jury.

When it comes to Donald Trump, New York’s justice system is out of whack, added Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.).

Other Republican senators expressed unease with the verdict, but wouldn’t rule out backing Trump if he becomes the party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

You never like to hear that a former president has been found guilty in civil court of these kinds of actions, said Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.). When asked if he could support someone convicted of drumming, Rounds said I would have a hard time doing so. He then praised Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), who is expected to run in the 2024 presidential race.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) said he would prefer to have a president who is not deemed responsible for the battery, but he too stopped short of ruling out supporting Trump in the future if c It’s a choice between Trump and Joe Biden.

It’s not a disqualification, but it’s certainly not a check in the plus column, Cramer added of Trump’s sexual assault conviction.

Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of the Republican Party’s most vocal critics of Trump, reiterated that it was high time for the GOP to turn the page on Trump.

The jury has made its decision and I hope the jury of the American people will come to the same conclusion: we need a different candidate to be the presidential candidate. He is not in a position to be the President of the United States, Romney said.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Centers website.

