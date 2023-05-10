Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the White House in June | WE

President Joe Biden will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House next month, courting an Indo-Pacific leader with whom he has sought stronger ties as the United States seeks to blunt growing assertiveness of China in the region.

Modis’ visit on June 22 will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians, the House press secretary said Wednesday. Blanche, Karine Jean-Pierre, announcing the official visit of Indian leaders. .

Biden and Modi will focus on their country’s commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as their technology partnerships, including in defence, clean energy and space , she said. They will also discuss common challenges including climate change, health security and workforce development.

India’s External Affairs Ministry said the visit will underscore the growing importance of India’s strategic partnership with the United States.

This historic visit provides a valuable opportunity for India and the United States to deepen a comprehensive and forward-looking global strategic partnership, the Indian government said.

US-India relations under Biden have been warm, but also marked by complexity, as Biden has sought stronger ties with the world’s largest democracy while seeking to counter China’s growing economic and military assertion in the Indo-Pacific region.

Since taking office, Biden has sought to reinvigorate the Quad, an international partnership with the United States, Australia, India and Japan. But unlike the other Quad countries and almost all other major US allies, India has imposed no sanctions on Russia and issued only limited criticism of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is India’s largest supplier of military equipment.

The partnership was first formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to host Biden, Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a Quad Leaders Summit in Sydney later this month.

As Biden sought to unite the world against Russia, India increased its imports of Russian oil. This has allowed India to boost energy supplies at discounted prices as its economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

When Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, he made measured public comments about Russia’s actions in Ukraine. I know today’s era is not one of war, Modi told Putin.

But Biden has favored strengthening economic ties with India and other Indo-Pacific countries amid growing competition with China. This helped to smooth over the differences between the United States and India over Russia.

So even though on Russia, Ukraine and a whole host of other issues around the world, we have differences in approaches and different points of view, said Richard Rossow, senior adviser and chairman of policy studies American-Indian women at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington On the threat that we both agree on is the main emerging threat… for the next generations there is very little daylight in our perception there.

Last year, Biden launched a trade deal with India and 11 other Indo-Pacific countries called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The White House said the deal would help those economies work more closely on issues like supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anti-corruption efforts.

The president is likely to face criticism from human rights advocates for inviting Modi on a state visit and for planning to celebrate him at a state dinner, which is a great diplomatic honor reserved for close allies of the United States.

Press freedom in India has declined in recent years and opponents of the ruling Hindu nationalist Modis party have accused it of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities.

Modi has also been accused of trying to silence critics of his administrations’ handling of the pandemic.

India regularly denies criticism of its human rights record. He also rejected criticism from foreign governments and rights groups that civil liberties have been contracted in the country.

Asked about the optics of a lavish treatment for Modi, Jean-Pierre said Biden always discusses human rights concerns with his counterparts. She said the US-India relationship was key.

It’s an important relationship as we talk about the Indo-Pacific, as we talk about how to move forward in that region, Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday during a trip with Biden. The President believes that this is an important relationship that we must continue and develop.

Modi had a warm relationship with Bidens’ immediate predecessor as president, Republican Donald Trump.

In 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the world into lockdown, Trump made a two-day visit to India that included a raucous rally at a 110,000-seat cricket stadium. Trump had hosted Modi in the United States in 2019, a visit that included a side trip to Houston that drew around 50,000 people, including many from the larger Indian diaspora in the United States.

Biden last hosted Modi at the White House in September 2021 for a meeting of Quad leaders. India also holds the rotating president of the Group of 20 nations and Biden is expected to attend that summit in New Delhi later this year.

Modi is the third foreign leader Biden has invited on an official state visit, which includes an extensive arrival ceremony with pomp and pageantry on the White House lawn and a luxurious state dinner with dozens of guests. from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment. French President Emmanuel Macron visited late last year, followed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

The last time India was so honored was almost 15 years ago, under President Barack Obama in 2009.

Register for our weekly newsletter to get more English news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition