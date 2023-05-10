



A jury found this week that Donald Trump told a blatant and knowing lie.

It wasn’t the headline of the day. That’s because the former president was also found responsible for a horrific sexual assault and also because his dishonesty has become so commonplace that his supporters and opponents shrug their shoulders when another statement he makes turns out to be totally disconnected from the truth. But the libel portion of the verdict in the civil case of E. Jean Carroll v. Trump is in itself historic: a plaintiff has just shown and a unanimous jury has found in fact and in law that a former president and still candidate told a deliberate defamatory lie, thereby removing a high constitutional obstacle that protects all all but the most blatant liars in our public discourse.

Of course, we should not expect Donald Trump to be discouraged by this judgment, any more than he was by his electoral defeats. Indeed, Trump published even before the jury’s verdict that he had been somehow prevented from testifying, when he had been asked to do so on several occasions. And his social media posts about the verdict itself now appear to double down on his initial defamatory claims. He continues to insist that Carroll is the liar. Whether or not Trump’s vilification of Carroll continues on the campaign trail, including at a high-profile CNN town hall forum in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, is anyone’s guess. But no one should lose sight of the fact that Carroll’s victory actually represents a stunning turning point: Even under the most imaginable standard of free speech protection, Trump is accountable for his lies about him.

At its core, and understandably, the two-week Carroll trial focused on the overriding prejudice Trump inflicted on the columnist’s traumatic and heartbreaking former sexual assault in a department store dressing room near the Trump Tower. (Disclosure: One of us knows E. Jean Carroll professionally and is friends with his attorney in this case.) Yet while the nation’s attention has primarily focused on testimony meant to show that Trump tends to sexually abusing women, Carroll’s lawyers were also carefully demonstrating to the jury that Trump had been lying for a long time.

Indeed, apart from the appeal for sexual abuse in the locker room of a department store, in this litigation, Carroll also sought an appeal for damage to his reputation by an ugly lie. When she initially told her story, Trump publicly lambasted Carroll as a fraud, calling her story a scam and a hoax. (The social media post that the jury found defamatory yesterday was actually the second attack on Carrolls’ character that she has sued him for. The first is still pending in court because it occurred while Trump was president, and he argued that he was acting in his official capacity in responding to his accusation.) Even though there had been no trial for sexual abuse, Carroll had the right, under the law, to to try to hold Trump accountable for the assault on his reputation and the damage caused by his lying.

The standard in these cases is notoriously difficult for claimants. The law essentially condones many, if not most, lies about public figures in the interest of preserving a space for vibrant dialogue on matters of public concern. Critics of important or newsworthy people have a broad constitutional right to be wrong. The First Amendment rule, famously stated in New York Times v. Sullivan, foresees that plaintiffs like Carroll can prevail only if they prove an outrageously brazen state of mind on the part of their defamer: not only that the statement was untrue, and not just that this lie harmed reputation, but also that the speaker subjectively knew the statement was untrue and deliberately or recklessly said so anyway. This thick layer of free speech protection, unique to American case law, is known as the actual malice rule. The high level is one that Trump himself says should be watered down so that people like him can more easily weaponize libel law to silence their own critics with threats of libel suits. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch also argued that the Supreme Court should reconsider the Sullivan Rule, insisting that knowing falsity or reckless disregard for the truth is such a strict standard that it can essentially never be met. , and thus allows people to lie with impunity. on public figures.

One of the most amazing and underrated aspects of the E. Jean Carroll costume? That Carrolland Trump proved them all wrong. A jury has just found, and on the most defendant-friendly standard of defamation in the world, that Trump fabricated a despicable and reputation-damaging lie and did it on purpose. He knows what he’s done, Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan told jurors in closing arguments Monday. For you to find for him, you have to conclude that Donald Trump, the incessant liar, is the only person in the room who told the truth. After less than three hours of deliberation, the jury concluded that he had not told the truth. The unanimous jury verdict form yielded clear and compelling evidence of falsity and actual malice. After years of hearing that the Sullivan standard was far too high to meet, a jury found that Donald Trump met it. That’s how much of a liar he is.

It’s a sign of how numb we’ve become to public lying that an unprecedented discovery of a former president and a top presidential candidate for lying with real malice isn’t making headlines. newspapers today. As journalists have followed the thousands of lies told by this former president, and he remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination, it’s starting to seem like his propensity to twist facts just doesn’t matter; that they are simply the polluted public waters that we must all swim in forever. We would do well to remember that authoritarians do not simply attempt to control a nation and its people. They also relentlessly try to control the truth. When a presidential candidate fails even a relentless rule designed to punish only the boldest class of liars and lies, surely that should give us pause.

The lesson here is for the rest of us: we can’t get used to the fact that the manufacturer judged by Trumpan will continue to lie, and that his lies will most likely continue to meet and exceed the standard of actual wickedness. It’s important to focus on the fact that a sex offender is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination for president. Focusing on the fact that a judged serial liar is the favorite is equally important.

We now know why Donald Trump didn’t take a stand in the E. Jean Carroll trial The savage backstory of George Santos’ arrest Why Clarence Thomas’ latest revelation is the most insulting Make no mistake about the verdict of $5 million E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump

The fact that Trump was found to be in disbelief by the world’s toughest legal standard should shape and dictate every aspect of his campaign’s media coverage going forward. It should undermine every claim he makes and it should color the way we perceive anyone working for and with his campaign. In a fundamental sense, the Carroll verdict should be as much a victory for truth in public discourse as it is for the dignity of women in public spaces. Whether that sounds boring, or secondary, or technical instead of revolutionary in this political moment suggests that we are more comfortable with outright liars in public office than with sexual predators. This cannot and should not be the conclusion of this verdict. The victory of E. Jean Carroll marks a step change in a decades-long struggle to craft a legal process that trusts and respects women. It is also a legal bulwark against a culture in which lying freely and blatantly goes unpunished. Carroll’s twin wins are important for women, yes. They are also vital for the future of democracy itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/05/cnn-town-hall-donald-trump-defaming-e-jean-carroll.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos