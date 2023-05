Iran increases trade with BRICS, including China, as it plans to join the bloc

Iran has stepped up its exchanges with members of the BRICS group, as Tehran seeks to join the five-nation alliance that is often seen as an alternative to Western economic and political hegemony. The BRICS are made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa. The alliance represents 42% of the world’s population and about 26% of the global economy, according to the South Africa-based Institute for Security Studies. Iran’s state-run Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that the value of the Persian country’s non-oil trade with BRICS members reached $38.43 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, an increase of 14% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRICA). China is Iran’s largest trading partner in the BRICS alliance, accounting for $30.32 billion in trade, followed by India ($4.99 billion), Russia ($2.32 billion). dollars), Brazil ($466.55 million) and South Africa ($322.04 million), according to IRICA data. . Iran, which holds the world’s second-largest gas reserves, first announced plans to join the bloc in June 2022. I think Iran seeking to join the BRICS reflects the worldview of the supreme leaders on an increasingly multipolar world order, Jason Brodsky, a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute, told Al-Monitor. This is especially true in its attempt to create a financial channel insulated from Western pressure as part of its concept of a resistance economy. With Tehran’s deepening partnerships with Russia and China, increasingly warm relations with Brazil, especially after the election of Lulas, and India and South Africa facing war in Ukraine, he probably senses an opportunity to join such a bloc. But since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that saw the overthrow of US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iran has been ostracized by the West and its economy has been hampered by a series of international sanctions. Brodsky said an Iranian ascent to the BRICS would not change the fact that US sanctions remain in place and all of these countries risk being exposed to them. This may help Tehran diplomatically, but economically the gains would be much more modest, he added. Iran is not the only country in the region to want to join the BRICS. Five Arab nations have officially applied to join the group: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Tunisia is also rumored to be interested in joining, although the government has not officially confirmed its candidacy. BRICS foreign ministers will hold an annual summit in the South African city of Cape Town in early June to discuss membership applications.

