Imran Khan’s party calls for rally in Islamabad amid protests over arrest





Protests erupted across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday for corruption.

Islamabad:

Stating that the ongoing nationwide protests will continue until the release of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ordered party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the compound judiciary in Islamabad on Wednesday at 8 o’clock in the morning.

Speaking to its official Twitter account, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party said, “Important Instructions from the Party Leadership: Senior Tehreek-e-Insaf Leaders and Islamabad Workers and Supporters will arrive at the Islamabad Judicial Complex at 8 a.m. Ongoing sit-ins and protests across the country will continue in their respective locations until Imran Khan is released.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the party will go to the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the decision of the Islamabad High Court. to confirm the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. Fawad Chaudhry called the Islamabad High Court’s decision “surprising”.

He tweeted: “It is surprising that the High Court in Islamabad has declared the arrest of Imran Khan legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without issuing a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning.”

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been arrested outside Islamabad.

High Court by the Rangers on the mandate of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ruled the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as “lawful”, Geo News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had raised questions about the Rangers’ decision to arrest Imran Khan at the courthouse on Tuesday, announced the reserved verdict, according to the report.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opened an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of earth canals on behalf of Al Qadir University Trust, which allegedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds at the national chessboard.

According to the charges, Imran Khan and other defendants adjusted rupees of between £50 million and £190 million at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, Geo News reported. The cricketer-turned-politician registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest. PTI workers demonstrated in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Mardan, Geo News reported.

