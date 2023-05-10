Kevin McCarthy really didn’t want to talk about Donald Trump’s sex abuse verdict





Can I ask who are you all waiting for? Congressman Jamaal Bowman posed in front of the melee of reporters and photographers posted outside the United States Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. The answer was Kevin McCarthy, whose day that was to be dominated by a meeting with President Joe Biden on debt was not going to go exactly as planned. That afternoon, a Manhattan jury found Donald Trump civilly liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, to the tune of $5 million. If that wasn’t enough, CNN reported that House Republican George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York. The House speaker largely avoided news from Trump on Tuesday night, even as other Republicans rushed to the defense of former presidents. Given a choice between discussing Trump or Santos, McCarthy opted for the latter.

At a post-meeting press conference at the White House, a reporter asked McCarthy if he would support both Santos and Trump. McCarthy only went into detail about Santos, dodging Carroll’s verdict. Regarding Santos, the president said he would follow the pattern established when other lawmakers were indicted, including Sen. Bob Menendez and former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. Just like we did before with Jeff Fortenberry, he was found guilty and then I told him he had to resign, McCarthy said. (All charges against Menendez have been dismissed.) When reporters followed Trump’s question, the President replied, I don’t know. I’ve been in meetings before moving on.

Despite McCarthy’s apparent reluctance to jump into the conversation, elsewhere on Capitol Hill, Republicans lined up to defend Trump. As reported by HuffPosts, Igor Bobic, Tommy Tuberville, the senior senator from Alabama, said the verdict made him want to vote twice for Trump. Rick Scott reiterated Trump’s denials. He said he didn’t, the Florida senators said. When pressed to back Trump, Scott added, I don’t know the facts. It’s also a New York jury. Other senators also questioned the verdict solely because it was delivered in New York. When it comes to Donald Trump, New York’s justice system is out of whack, Lindsey Graham said. Senator Marco Rubio told reporters the jury is joking. The whole thing is a joke.

Even Mike Pence, who is considering a 2024 presidential race without condemning Trump on Tuesday. I would tell you that in my four and a half years with the president, I have never heard or witnessed behavior of this nature, the former vice president said in an interview with NBC News, Dasha Burns. disqualify him from the presidency, Pence replied, I think that’s a question for the American people.

Sen. Mitt Romney was a lone Republican voice on Tuesday as one of the few to openly criticize Trump in the wake of the verdict in the rape case. The jury has made its decision, and I hope the jury of the American people will come to the same conclusion: we need a different candidate to be the presidential candidate. He is not in a position to be president of the United States, the senator from Utah said.

