



BJ Sadiq reports from Islamabad as former cricketer and PM is apprehended in court case

Former Pakistani leader and cricketer Imran Khan was arrested by an armed regiment of Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday as he appeared for an ordinary court hearing in Islamabad.

Video footage from the Islamabad courtroom, lit by electric light, showed Khan seated in a wheelchair, sporting his sunglasses, one hand holding his cheek, the other gripping the wheelchair lever, d a pensive silence. Nearly a dozen Ranger officers, armed with batons, burst into the courtroom, aiming to charge through the crowd and grab Khan.

It’s not an arrest; it’s a kidnapping, said one of several emotionally charged supporters of Khan’s political party. According to some witnesses, Khan was brutalized and even beaten with a gun and hoisted from his wheelchair. Shaky moving footage revealed a limping Khan being pushed inside a heavily manned armored Toyota truck.

According to the Inspector General of Islamabad, Khan was taken to the office of the National Accountability Bureau in Rawalpindi and will appear before an anti-corruption court on Wednesday, before a new trial resumes. What are they planning to do with him? Even the courts don’t know.

Moments after the arrest, Khans’ supporters emerged from the streets of the capital Islamabad, waving Khans’ party flags and blaming the military headquarters and the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif. We are fed up with this establishment, we demand democratic rights; the people who govern us are above the law, and we will not tolerate this anymore, protests one of the supporters. Islamabad was immediately cordoned off by order of the police, its highways blocked, its market deserted.

Meanwhile, large crowds attacked the gates of the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, and in Lahore, the Khans’ hometown, the army corps commander’s house was also besieged. There are also reports of widespread street protests in other major cities; placing the military in direct confrontation with the public. The government also plans to shut down all internet services.

C. J. Werleman

Khans has had a bad year since his government was overthrown in a vote of no confidence in April last year. He blames Washington, the Sharif family and especially the country’s powerful military for his downfall. Since his impeachment, Khan has campaigned for snap elections and even escaped an assassination attempt at a crowded rally last winter; suffering from a nasty leg injury. He accuses the army of plotting to kill him, but in an official statement, military authorities said Khan’s allegations were unequivocally baseless and reckless.

Khan has also fought a slew of court cases, which his supporters say are mostly trivial. Khan’s newfound popularity emboldened him. At a time when Pakistan stands on the brink of some economic default, Khan’s arrest sends the wrong message to many regional and global economic powers, including China, who were still willing to engage in trade with the country. Pakistan but have become increasingly suspicious and skeptical.

BJ Sadiq is a British Pakistani writer and author of two books.

