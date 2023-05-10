Taxpayers face £245,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal team for Partygate inquiry





Boris Johnson told the Privileges Committee he considers participation in departures essential during the pandemic (House of Commons / UK Parliament / PA) (PA Wire) The invoice to taxpayer for the former prime minister Boris Johnsons party portal investigating lawyers rose to 245,000. Politician under investigation deputies whether he misled Parliament evenings held in Downing Street during the lockdown and is facing calls to cover legal costs himself. Mr Johnson took his legal team – led by Lord Pannick KC – to a four-hour televised meeting of the Commons Privileges Committee in March, when he denied knowingly or deliberately misleading Parliament. Lord Pannick has worked on some of the biggest court cases of recent years. (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive) If they find him in contempt of parliament, he could be suspended as an MP triggering a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Opposition parties have said Mr Johnson should pay his own legal costs given the millions of pounds he has earned since leaving Number 10. The latest register of MPs’ interests shows he has earned more than £5.5million since stepping down last year. The BBC reported that the Treasury did not approve the decision to use public money to pay the bill – a move criticized by former officials. Alex Thomas, who has worked in the civil service at a senior level and is now director of the Institute of Government, said: The payment of legal fees to the former Prime Minister in these circumstances would seem to set a precedent and is certainly controversial , so at first glance seems to meet the Treasury approval requirement criterion. “I am surprised that the payments have been made – but also that they have been signed in this way. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab paid his own legal fees while investigating the bullying. Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner has accused ministers of avoiding scrutiny (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive) Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the arrangement letting taxpayers cover Mr Johnsons ‘Partygate defense fund is not only unprecedented but without justification’. She said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “must explain why he has failed to stop this brazen scheme and take immediate action to ensure that his disgraced predecessor returns this money to the public treasury”. The story continues The Liberal Democrats have urged Mr Sunak to open an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s legal costs and ‘how this precedent was set’. “Boris Johnson must immediately return every penny to the public purse,” said Wendy Chamberlain, the party’s chief whip. The National Audit Office (NAO), which reviews government spending, is reviewing the decision to cover Mr Johnson’s legal costs during the investigation, including whether Treasury approval was sought. A spokesman said the watchdog had spoken to the Cabinet Office about Mr Johnson’s lawyers’ employment contract “as part of our standard audit procedures”. “The NAO will publish its report on the Cabinet Offices accounts 2022-23 when the audit is complete, which we expect to do this summer,” a spokesperson said.

