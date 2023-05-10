Pakistan deploys troops to quell unrest after ex-PM Khan detained on new charges | Local News





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan’s government called in the military on Wednesday to areas rocked by deadly violence following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was dragged from a courtroom and sentenced to a further eight days in detention on new corruption charges that have outraged his supporters and deepened the country’s political unrest.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said unrest by Khan’s supporters had damaged sensitive public and private property, forcing him to deploy the army in the capital Islamabad, Punjab’s most populous province and in the unstable regions of the northwest. .

After Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, mobs in Islamabad and other major cities blocked roads, clashed with police and set fire to police checkpoints and military installations in violence that sparked six dead and hundreds of arrests. On Wednesday, protesters stormed a radio station in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Such scenes have never been seen by the people of Pakistan, Sharif said, following a cabinet meeting. “Even patients were taken out of ambulances and ambulances were set on fire.

Calling such attacks unforgivable, he warned that those involved in the violence would be punished in an exemplary manner.

Sharif said Khan was arrested due to his involvement in corruption and there was evidence available to support these charges.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year by Sharif, is being held at a police compound in Islamabad. In an interim court, a judge ordered the 70-year-old politician’s detention for at least eight more days, raising the prospect of further unrest.

The military also weighed in with a strongly worded statement, vowing tough action against those seeking to push Pakistan into civil war. He called the organized attacks on his facilities a black chapter in the country’s political history.

What the eternal enemy of the country could not do for 75 years, this group, dressed in a political mantle, in the thirst for power, did, the statement said, adding that the troops showed restraint but will respond to new attacks, and those involved will bear the responsibility.

He said strict action would be taken against those who planned or participated in attacks on military sites. He did not directly name Khan in his statement.

Khan’s dramatic arrest Tuesday, he was removed from a hearing at the Islamabad High Court on a series of charges, only to be arrested on another series was the latest confrontation to trouble Pakistan. He is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in the country, which has also seen interventions from the powerful military over the years. The move comes at a time of economic crisis, as the cash-strapped nation tries to avoid a default.

Khan’s appearance in Islamabad was linked to multiple corruption charges by the police. Upon his arrival, the courtroom was stormed by dozens of agents from the anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau, supported by paramilitary troops. They smashed windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

The former cricket star has denounced the charges against him, which include corruption and terrorism charges, as a politically motivated plot by Sharif, his successor, to prevent him from returning to power in elections to be held later. late this year.

Also on Wednesday, police arrested Fawad Chaudhry, Khan’s deputy and deputy chairman of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Chaudhry, an outspoken critic of the government, had insisted he had legal protection from arrest, and police did not specify the charges.

The party appealed for calm, but the country was on high alert. Police were deployed in force and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling Islamabad police compound where Khan was being held. Despite this, protesters on Wednesday evening attacked and set fire to the office of a senior police officer in charge of security at police facilities, including the one where Khan is being held.

His supporters in Peshawar raided a building housing Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting it on fire, police official Naeem Khan said. Some employees were trapped inside, he said, and police sought to restore order.

In the eastern province of Punjab, the local government asked the military to intervene after authorities said 157 police officers were injured in clashes with protesters.

Police have arrested 945 Khan supporters in the eastern province of Punjab alone since Tuesday, including Asad Umar and Sarfraz Cheema, two senior leaders of his party.

Pakistani television GEO broadcast video of Khan appearing before a judge in the police compound, showing him sitting in a chair, holding documents. He looked calm but tired.

In the new charges, Khan was accused of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for benefits from a real estate magnate. The National Accountability Bureau asked to detain him for 14 days, but the court granted eight days.

Khan was finally charged on Wednesday in the original bribery case for which he appeared in court in Islamabad on Tuesday, pleading not guilty. In this case, he was facing multiple corruption charges brought by the Islamabad police.

Khans’ lawyers have challenged Islamabad’s arrest and are considering taking it to the country’s Supreme Court.

The National Accountability Bureau has detained and investigated former officials, including former prime ministers, politicians and retired military officers. But some see it as a tool used by those in power, especially the military, to suppress political opponents. When Khan was in power, his government arrested then opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif through the office. Sharif faced multiple corruption cases when he ousted Khan, and the charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Crowds angered by the dramatic arrest burned down the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore, and partisans attacked the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi near Islamabad. They did not reach the main building housing the offices of the army chief, General Asim Munir.

Protesters also tried to reach the prime minister’s residence in Lahore, but were stopped by police. Still others attacked troop vehicles, hitting armed soldiers with sticks.

By morning, Lahore police said around 2,000 protesters were still surrounding the fire-damaged residence of Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani, a senior regional commander. They chanted, Khan is our red line and you crossed it. Ghani and his family were moved to a safer location on Tuesday.

The unrest comes as cash-strapped Pakistan struggles to avoid a default amid stalled talks with the International Monetary Fund to relaunch a bailout. The rupee traded Wednesday at a record 290 to the dollar amid a weekly inflation rate of at least 46%, also a record high.

Political stability is linked to economic stability and I see no sign of economic revival, said Shahid Hasan, Pakistan’s former adviser for economic affairs. He said political leaders should put aside their egos and sit together and think about Pakistan, which is on the verge of default.

Amid the violence, Pakistan’s telecommunications authority blocked social media, including Twitter. The government has also suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities. Classes at some private schools were canceled on Wednesday and several social media sites remained suspended.

Associated Press writers Riaz Khan in Peshawar and Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan contributed.

The story has been corrected to show that Imran Khan is 70, not 71.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleburnetimesreview.com/news/pakistani-judge-rules-imran-khan-can-be-held-for-8-days/article_ca040c22-995e-519a-b6e4-9ad8b5930662.html

