Biden to host Indian PM for state dinner





President Biden will host India’s prime minister at the White House for a state visit and lavish dinner next month, providing a much-appreciated diplomatic advantage to a key economic ally but also a leader who has demonstrated authoritarian tendencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Mr. Biden on June 22, according to a statement from the White House on Wednesday. This will be the president’s third state dinner, after hosting the leaders of France and South Korea. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, said the visit would celebrate the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians. For Biden, the visit is an opportunity to bring India even closer to economic and security cooperation, especially when it comes to countering China’s growing influence in the global market. Rick Rossow, senior adviser and chair of India at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it was in the United States’ interest to continue working with India, which is one of the most major trading partners of the Americas and a security ally in the region.

The business advantage, in terms of security, is strong enough where I think you’re going to see a high level of engagement, he said. If you look at the numbers, look at bilateral trade and investment, the numbers are really quite strong. But the visit will also put to the test one of Mr Bidens’ favorite observations: that the world is at an inflection point where countries must choose between autocracy and democracy. Mr Modi, the leader of the world’s most populous democracy, has consistently pushed his country towards what is effectively one-party rule, consolidating political power by sidelining rivals and bending the judicial system to his will. In March, independent observers criticized the imprisonment of Rahul Gandhi, India’s best-known opposition leader and the prime minister’s main rival, on defamation charges stemming from political criticism of Mr Modi . The conviction led to Mr. Gandhis’ ousting from the Indian Parliament, a move that helped cement Mr. Modis’ position as head of his government. This is the kind of development Mr. Biden has warned of, both in the United States during President Donald J. Trump’s tenure and abroad.

There is a contest between autocracies and democracies, and we must succeed, Mr Biden said last summer during a speech in Madrid. He used the same phrase again at the United Nations in New York, during his State of the Union address this year and just two weeks ago when he met the President of South Korea in the White House. Mr Modi, who is hugely popular in India, has deployed some of the same political approaches as Mr Bidens’ predecessor. Publicly, the Indian leader has embraced Mr. Trump as a kind of kindred spirit. Both came to power embracing right-wing populism and arguing that they were champions of the people fighting against a corrupt establishment. Both have vowed to make their country great again. And both have exploited religious, economic and cultural divides. While on a political tour across the United States in 2019, he called out Howdy, Modi! the prime minister spoke enthusiastically about Mr Trump in front of 50,000 Americans at a stadium in Houston. Each time he has been the same warm, friendly, approachable, energetic and witty, Mr Modi said of Mr Trump. I admire him for something more: his sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in the American future, and a strong determination to make America great again.

Mr Rossow said Mr Gandhi’s exclusion from parliament likely fell a bit more among those affected by Mr Modis’ actions. But he said Mr Modi had also pushed inside India to transfer power from the central government to the states, even though many local governments are not controlled by his political party. As a result, he said, Mr. Biden will likely focus on the broader issues common to both nations when Mr. Modi arrives in Washington. The pair will also see each other this month when Mr Bidens visits Australia for a summit. The United States is increasingly hopeful that India can help be a bulwark against China’s growing economic influence. Last year, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen visited India in a bid to cement ties as the United States seeks to wrest supply chains out of the clutches of its political and economic adversaries. . Mr. Bidens’ government is trying to encourage chipmakers and others to move their facilities to places like India, rather than continuing to rely on China. This desire intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which helped to blur the global network of suppliers, especially for high-tech products. If they really start messing with the conduct of the election, if they take a dramatic step to worsen the livelihoods of Muslims in the country, then I think there could be a closer look, Mr. Rossow on Mr. Modi and his government in India. . But right now, I think the little things that we read, we can sort of work around.

