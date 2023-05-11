Donald Trump’s lawyer rages after trial after verdict: ‘Not American’





A lawyer for Donald Trump has claimed that the accusation of sexual violence and defamation brought against him by E. Jean Carroll was an “un-American” attempt to derail his 2024 campaign for the White House.

A jury in the New York civil case found the former president sexually abused Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her character by calling her a “liar”.

The jury, which deliberated for just under three hours on Tuesday, decided that Trump should pay Carroll a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Jury did not find Trump responsible for allegations that he raped Carroll, a former Elle columnist

Trump, who was not present during the proceedings, denied the charges. In an article on Truth Social, he said the verdict was a “disgrace” and the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

Alina Habba, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, inside Trump Tower in New York City on March 21. A MAGA supporter is reflected in the glass. Habba suggested that the trial of E. Jean Carroll was designed to hurt his re-election chances. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Since 2016, more than a dozen women have publicly accused the former president of sexual offenses, but this is the first time he has been found legally responsible. As this was a civil lawsuit, Trump could not be prosecuted criminally if found liable, nor will he be required to register as a sex offender.

Carroll filed a sexual battery complaint under the Adult Survivors Act, a law passed by New York in May 2022, giving adults who allege sexual assault a year to sue even if the statute of limitations has expired.

On Tuesday night, Trump attorney Alina Habba was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about the law and whether the one-year deadline should be waived.

Habba responded that the law was “indefensible,” adding that Carroll was able to sue Trump despite not knowing precisely when in the 1990s the incident occurred.

Habba said: “There are things called justice. And people have the right to go to court and go to jails and go to the police and say ‘I have been raped, I was assaulted.’ It is your right and you should exercise this right if you have been assaulted or raped.

“What you’re not allowed to do is say ‘I don’t have a year, I don’t have a date. I don’t know if that happened. I don’t know not when it happened. And guess what? was in Bergdorf Goodman, but he lived across the street and no one saw him. And now you’re 30 years deep.”

Habba also suggested that Carroll’s allegations, published in his 2019 book, What Do We Need Men For? A modest proposal, were made for political reasons, and that she had filed her lawsuit because the former president is running again for the White House.

“When she first said it in 2019, she didn’t like him as a candidate. And now she’s going to say it again in 2024, when he’s one of the leading candidates. You don’t you’re not allowed to do that. It’s un-American. So, no, it’s not about rape victims. It’s about politics.”

Carroll’s attorney has been contacted by email for comment.

The civil trial ended a month after Trump became the first US president in history to be charged with a crime. On April 4, he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records for allegedly hidden money paid to Stormy Daniels.

Despite his legal troubles, Trump is still the clear favorite to land the GOP nomination in 2024. A May 9 Morning Consult poll found the former president leading his biggest potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 41 points (60 to 19 percent). ).

Later in the CNN interview, Habba was asked if Carroll’s verdict meant Trump could face “criminal action” from other women who accused Trump of sexual assault.

Habba responded that these allegations were also politically motivated and accused Bash of “desperation” for bringing up “things from 2016”.

She said, “I think you’re worried that [Trump] going to win, that’s why you bring up things from 2016, because you have nothing to bring up. And you should be worried. He’s leading in the polls.”

Trump’s team expressed similar sentiment after the jury verdict.

“The Democratic Party’s endless witch hunt against President Trump hit a new low today. In jurisdictions fully controlled by the Democratic Party, our nation’s justice system is now compromised by left-wing extremist politics. We have allowed false and totally fabricated allegations from troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, causing great damage,” a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek.

“Make no mistake, this whole bogus affair is a political enterprise aimed at President Trump, because he is now an overwhelming favorite to be elected President of the United States again.”

In a statement after the jury ruled in his favor on the assault and defamation allegations, Carroll said: “Today the world finally knows the truth.

“This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-lawyer-alina-habba-carroll-sexual-abuse-1799323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos