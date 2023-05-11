Xi inspects Xiong’an New Area, urges new progress for ‘city of the future’ – Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech while presiding over a meeting on the progress of high-quality construction of Xiong New Area’ year at a high level in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province, May 10, 2023. Xi inspected Xiong’an in north China’s Hebei Province on Wednesday. ) and chaired a meeting on promoting its development. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

XIONG’AN, Hebei, May 10 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to firm up confidence and maintain resolve while taking solid measures to continuously achieve new progress in developing the new Xiong’an area.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while inspecting Xiong’an in north China’s Hebei Province and chairing a meeting on promoting its development.

Xi was accompanied by Premier Li Qiang, Cai Qi, who is director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Li, Cai and Ding are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In April 2017, China announced its intention to create the Xiong’an New Area, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing. The aim, according to the authorities, is to develop it to a level comparable to that of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.

Xi was personally involved in Xiong’an’s decision-making and development plans. In the past six years, he has made two visits to the region.

During Wednesday’s inspection, Xi said Xiong’an had entered a phase of advancing large-scale construction while taking on non-core functions for Beijing’s role as China’s capital.

On Wednesday morning, Xi took a bullet train to Xiong’an where he first inspected the Xiong’an Railway Station, a key infrastructure project in the region with great symbolic significance.

The station is designed as a transportation hub, Xi said, stressing the need to improve the station’s connectivity with various locations.

He emphasized developing the Zan’gang area, where the station is located, into a high-end, high-tech industrial cluster area.

In addition to the train station, Xi also visited a residential community that houses more than 5,000 relocated residents. There, Xi chatted with community workers and residents, expressing his satisfaction with the good living conditions of residents.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that relocated residents live well and have satisfying jobs.

Promoting equal access to basic public services is crucial to building a people’s city that is both livable and business-friendly, Xi noted.

He visited resident Li Jinghe’s home. Xi said the construction of the Xiong’an New Area was a major strategic decision taken by the central Party authorities and the relocated residents had made their contribution.

“MIRACULOUS” TRANSFORMATION

The development of the Xiong’an New Area is a national project of millennial significance and should be pursued with concrete actions and sustained efforts, Xi said.

At the construction sites of an intercity railway station and an international trade center, he learned about the development of key infrastructure projects and major projects launched with the aim of relieving Beijing of functions not essential to its role. of capital.

Xi said more efforts should be made to develop a multifaceted and integrated transportation network and make full use of the underground space to build a “city of the future” free from urban diseases.

At a convention center, Xi was briefed on the progress of the overall design and development of the Xiong’an New Area and efforts to restore and conserve the ecological environment of Baiyangdian Lake.

At the convention center, Xi convened a meeting on advancing the high-quality construction of the Xiong’an New Area at a high level.

Xi noted that the transformation of the Xiong’an New Area from zero to an emerging sophisticated modern city in just six years is miraculous.

MAPPING THE FUTURE OF XIONG’AN

The CPC Central Committee’s major decision to build the Xiong’an New Area has been shown to be completely correct, Xi said.

He highlighted the efforts made to faithfully and comprehensively carry out the CPC Central Committee’s strategic plans for the construction of the Xiong’an New Area and to ensure that the area is built and developed in the right way. direction.

Xi called for solid implementation of tasks related to relieving Beijing of functions not essential to its role as the national capital.

He called for the planning of a new round of transfers of the headquarters of state-owned enterprises directly under the central government in Beijing as well as their subsidiaries.

Planning for the transfer of financial institutions, research institutes and public institutions should also start, Xi said.

Integration of market mechanisms and government guidance should be strengthened to build internal momentum for the transfer, Xi said.

He noted that pioneering reform and opening-up policies and measures, as well as forward-looking trial and demonstration innovation projects will be carried out in the Xiong’an New Area, so that ‘it can become fertile ground for innovation and business ventures.

Xi stressed efforts to create a world-class, market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment and widely applying cutting-edge science and technology, with the aim of making development smart, green and sustainable. innovative the hallmark of the Xiong’an New Area. .

He stressed the need to give people a more tangible sense of fulfillment and happiness through the development of the new area. He also called for strengthening policies that guide employment and entrepreneurship, as well as strengthening job training programs.

He encouraged the region to chart a new course in bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, advancing integrated urban-rural development and promoting common prosperity for all.

Other senior leaders also spoke at the meeting.

Li Qiang urged the Xiong’an New Area to step up efforts to help relieve Beijing of functions not essential to its role as China’s capital, steadily advance infrastructure construction and upgrade the industrial system.

Ding Xuexiang said scientific and technological innovation should be the foundation for the high-quality development of Xiong’an New Area, calling for the achievement of high-level scientific and technological innovation.

