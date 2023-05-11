Pakistan: António Guterres calls for an end to violence after the arrest of Imran Khan





Mr Khan pleaded not guilty to corruption charges on Wednesday, appearing before a judge at a police guest house, which also served as a courtroom, according to news reports.

Multiple charges

His appearance there reportedly coincided with an indictment by the Islamabad High Court, in a separate corruption case brought by the Election Commission, involving allegations that he sold millions of dollars in state gifts that the former prime minister and cricket star, also denied.

If found guilty, Mr Khan would be disqualified from running for office, with elections due later this year.

Tuesday’s arrest was carried out by dozens of security guards, who forced him out of court into a police vehicle, sparking widespread protests from his supporters.

According to reports, around 1,000 people have been arrested across the country and eight have died during protests so far, with hundreds injured.

As the protests continued, mobile internet and social media access were reportedly cut off on Wednesday, while schools and universities in Pakistan’s most populous state of Punjab were closed.

Hundreds of people were reportedly arrested there, at least 25 police vehicles were set on fire and 130 police officers were injured in clashes, and some official buildings were looted.

refrain from violence

In a statement released by his spokesman, UN chief Antnio Guterres took note of the ongoing protests and called on all parties to refrain from violence.

Mr. Guterres calls on all parties to refrain from resorting to violence. He insists on the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly, the brief statement continues.

The UN chief also urged authorities to uphold legality and the rule of law in the prosecution of former Prime Minister Khan.

Mr Khan, who served as prime minister for four years from 2018, was remanded in custody for eight days, in connection with the charges relating to an alleged illegal transfer of land.

According to news reports, his political party, the PTI, said he had not had access to a lawyer and vowed to challenge the legality of his arrest on Tuesday in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

