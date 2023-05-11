Politics
Labor makes impressive gains amid Brexit
Rport of amsgate once had an active fishing fleet. Today, the only sign of life is aboard four moored Border Force cutters, whose task is to intercept migrants from Channel dinghies and bring them ashore. As a fifth arrives, an elderly fisherman leans against the harbor wall. Go back there, he breathes, pointing to the sea, and work a little!
Grey, Eurosceptic and eager for a nosebleed in Westminster, furious voters in windy towns on England’s east coast have been chronicled so often they have become a political cliché. Anger over immigration and austerity first drove them into the arms of Nigel Farages UNITED KINGDOM Independence Party (UKIP), then its successor, the Brexit Party, then its imitator among Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. Along the way, they kicked Britain out of the EU.
Ramsgate in east Kent is always windy; the locals are still angry. But municipal elections held across much of England on May 4 have sent this climate of insurrection in a surprising new direction. The Labor Party has taken control of several councils in pro-Brexit areas, including in Kent. The long realignment of eurosceptic voters away from Labor is partly unfolding, says Robert Ford of the University of Manchester, who was among the first to spot UKIPpotential of this region ten years ago.
Around a quarter of Leave voters now support Labour, up from 14% in the 2019 election. Strongly pro-Brexit areas have leaned the most towards Labor in local elections; the party fell back into the remaining strongholds (see chart). This makes his support more efficiently distributed to win a general election. Left-leaning voters are also increasingly hostile to the Conservatives. I was at a coronation party in Kent and met working class people saying Nige, you should have been our Prime Minister, Mr Farage says. But they were all voting Labor last week.
Labor’s victory over Thanet Council, the district that contains Ramsgate, was particularly striking. Mr Farage ran for Parliament here in 2005 and again in 2015, finishing second. In 2015 UKIP took control of the council, the first and last he would lead. (The result was chaotic.) The area united two wings of UKIPs support, notes Michael Crick, biographer of Mr. Farages: retired colonels in blazers, enjoying a G&T after a game of golf in towns like Sandwich, and the white working class living in housing estates around Ramsgate. Craig Mackinlay, Curator deputyis a former UKIP large vegetable.
The Brexit issue has faded. It’s just not on their agenda anymore, says Rick Everitt, the local Labor leader. People’s lives are dominated by cost of living and healthcare services, and they are looking for the one who can best answer these questions. Britain’s inflation rate was 10.1% in the year to March, and hospital waiting lists are not yet down. Rishi Sunak has made Stop the Boats one of his top pledges, but even here it brings him little electoral reward.
The decision by Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, to make winning back older social conservatives his central aim is bearing fruit. This meant repudiating Jeremy Corbyn, his predecessor, abandoning Europhilia and adopting a hard line on criminal justice. You have to constantly correct the fact that everyone sitting around the table at any Labor Party meeting will be from the cities, college educated and inclined to stay, says a party official.
UKIPProponents of s generally combined hostility to immigration with left-leaning economics, and thought corporations and the wealthy had it too easy, Dr. Ford notes. If the economy dominates their platform, the potential for those voters to go straight back to Labor has always been there. Sir Keir has described his state invention agenda as a more faithful response to the Brexit referendum than the Tory agenda. In Ramsgate, Labor has also been helped by the pandemic-era arrival of middle-class migrants from London.
In the history of British Euroscepticism, the local elections provided another milestone: UKIP lost all his advisers, the end point of a long retreat from political influence. Reform UNITED KINGDOM, as the Brexit Party was renamed, also failed to make progress, winning just six councilors and averaging just 6% of the vote in the wards it contested. It is a sign of conservative success: a long march to the right on Europe has occupied the space UKIP operated. But it’s also a big problem. In previous general elections, the Conservatives won by rallying voters who turned to far-right parties in local elections. This pool is much smaller now. The cities where the Brexit revolution began are showing the first signs that it may be over.
