Former US diplomats confident in Turkish people’s commitment to democracy

As Turkey heads to the polls for its momentous elections on Sunday, former US ambassadors to Ankara will be watching from afar.

While the outlook shaped by their respective tenures in Turkey may vary, three former mission chiefs speaking to VOA share at least one view: the elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face the greatest challenge to his Two decades of rule will determine the course of Turkey’s future, its role as a NATO ally and its international standing.

Turkey’s elections are taking place in an economy battered by inflation and a depreciating currency, which has been blamed largely on the government’s current policies as well as its failure to help people recover from the devastating earthquakes earlier this year.

Erdogan has focused his campaign on post-earthquake reconstruction, the defense sector and spending measures, including raising the minimum wage and pensions, aid for electricity and natural gas and the possibility for some to take early retirement.





Ambassador James Jeffrey, who served in Ankara from 2008 to 2010, believes Turks will vote based on three things: economic policies, the earthquake response and criticism of authoritarianism.

Turkey’s six-party opposition alliance is running on a promise to scrap the executive presidential system, established by a tight mandate. The opposition, which claims that this mandate has consolidated the power of one man, promises a return to the parliamentary system.

According to Jeffrey, the elections are the first real referendum on the presidential system. This is the first chance for the Turkish public to decide whether they like this model or not, he told VOA.

Democracy, media freedom

David Satterfield, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Turkey from 2019 to 2022, believes Turks deserve to live in a thriving democracy.

The US government has repeatedly expressed concerns about democratic backsliding, including, but not limited to, what it describes as the wrongful imprisonment of certain political figures in Turkey.





Speaking to VOA via Zoom last week, Satterfield praised the level of political enthusiasm in Turkey. He believes the elections will produce a result that truly reflects the views of the Turkish people.

Despite criticism that Erdogan’s tenure has been marked by an authoritarian approach to politics, US Ambassador Francis Ricciardone, who served from 2011 to 2014, says Turkey remains essentially democratic.

In February 2011, shortly after raising concerns about increasing press restrictions and diminishing freedom of expression, Ricciardone’s criticisms drew an angry response from government officials, including Prime Minister Erdogan, who called him a rookie ambassador.

In an interview with VOA on World Press Freedom Day, Ricciardone expressed his dismay at what he saw as a deterioration in media diversity and freedom in Turkey.

There was still a multiplicity of voices that could be heard, whether in print and broadcast media or in what was then still relatively early on social media, with lively conversation between different political perspectives, he said. declared.

Jeffrey said the reports the State Department releases each year about the lack of checks and balances, as well as ongoing press restrictions, should be taken seriously.

Turks are well-educated and will make a conscious decision about where they want their country to go, he said in a Skype interview. I think ultimately that will reflect on any government we have.

Human Rights Watch issued new warnings on Wednesday that the government had stepped up efforts to tighten control of social media and independent news sites ahead of high-stakes elections, saying the vote will test whether Turkish voters can rely on social media for independent information.





Heat of the elections or serious concern?

Asked about Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylus’ comment describing the upcoming elections as a Western coup plot, Ricciardone said that while such remarks cannot be dismissed as political rhetoric, politicians resort to such statements in the heat of elections.

I put it in that kind of context of trying to increase political support by rallying overseas or as a way to blame others for things that make the electorate unhappy, he said at VOA.

Turkish voters still seem to have confidence in the state electoral bodies, he added. I believe that the state still has strong enough governance structures to comply with the will of the Turkish people.

Jeffrey seems to be on the same page. Stressing the Turkish people’s commitment to democracy, he said he expected them to demand a fair and democratic outcome.

But he also said he found Soylus’ comments concerning. I never heard anything specific about my country from him. But fortunately he is not in charge of US-Turkish relations, Jeffrey said.

Implications for foreign policy

The election result could open up more opportunities for Washington and Ankara to talk directly, or even immediately reset relations.

The purchase of Turkey’s S-400 defense system from Russia triggered US sanctions and Ankara’s withdrawal from the F-35 fighter jet program. The opposition has signaled its intention to fix the problem.

Ricciardone said the opposition’s plan to consider this issue was a good intention that the United States can work with.

A possible deal in response to Turkey’s request to buy new F-16 jets and upgrade kits from the United States is still uncertain due to opposition in Congress, which must approve any proposal to sell F-16s. arms to a foreign country.

Former diplomats do not expect to see less friction over the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey sees as the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, that Ankara designated as a terrorist organization.

Jeffrey, who also served as special representative for engagement in Syria until 2020, said Washington and Ankara managed to avoid a real crisis, although they came close to one in 2019, when Turkish troops entered in Syria to fight the Islamic State rebels, but also targeted the Kuridsh. SDF forces allied with US forces in the region.

The SDF is still there and Turkey is still unhappy about that, he told VOA. But the basic positions are still occupied almost four years later.