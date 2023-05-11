Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi moves on to upcoming election campaign, addresses three events in Rajasthan

As voting unfolded in Karnataka on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies and staged a roadshow in Rajasthan, continuing to be in campaign mode in a state where polls are at least six month.

Modi spoke at three events in Rajasthan, including a political rally, where he criticized Congress.

The first event in Nathdwara was official to launch and lay the foundation stones for development projects but turned political when Modi addressed the crowd. Modi shared the slides with Rajasthan Chief Minister and top Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and also held a brief roadshow.

As Gehlot stood up to speak, he was hampered by the crowd with chants Modi, Modi. Modi and BJP Head of State CP Joshi had to wave to the crowd to calm down and allow Gehlot to speak.

Gehlot stressed the importance of opposition, saying it should be respected. Without Opposition, what is the ruling camp? He asked.

The Chief Minister reminded Modi that after a mob lynching incident, the latter called the perpetrators anti-social elements and stressed that this should be the approach as violence and tension were hampering development.

As Modi stood up to speak, he called Gehlot a friend and then slammed some people who are filled with so much negativity that they cannot tolerate any good thing happening in the country. He accused previous governments of ignoring grassroots development.

The second event was a political rally organized by the BJP at Mount Abu Road. Here, Modi shared the dias with Vasundhara Raje Scindia, the top BJP leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan.

Gehlot had recently credited Vasundhara with saving his government when a section of Congress deputies rebelled against him under the leadership of his party colleague, Sachin Pilot, three years ago.

Modi made no reference to Vasundhara in his speech and focused on slamming the Congress. He referred to the factional struggle in the Congress of Rajasthan and wondered how such a government could ensure development.

The Chief Minister (Gehlot) does not trust his MPs and the MPs do not trust the Chief Minister. When everyone in government is vying to insult each other, who will care about development? Modi said.

Modi claimed his government had done more work to Garib Kalian (welfare of the poor) for the past nine years than all of the congressional governments put together. He said that Congress garibi hatao (eradicate poverty) slogan 50 years ago was the biggest fraud committed in the country.

The third and final event of the day was a non-political event hosted by the Brahma Kumaris at Mount Abu where Modi spoke.

Clips of the three events were broadcast live by news channels across the country, including Karnataka where voting was underway.

The Modis events in Rajasthan coincided with the elections in Karnataka when they should ideally have been timed on May 9, the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, a Rajasthani Mewar warrior who fought the Mughals and is a great symbol of the ‘Hindutva for the BJP.

The events were staged in Mewar region and in his speech, Modi paid tribute to Maharana Pratap.

On Tuesday, a day after Karnataka’s campaign ended, Modi tweeted a poster and video message, calling on Karnataka’s electorate to use their ballot to help make the state number 1.